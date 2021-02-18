Dale Moss Has 'Lots to Smile About' After Clare Crawley Reunion

Not-so-subtle? Dale Moss shared a positive message with his Instagram followers days after he was spotted holding hands with ex-fiancée Clare Crawley in the wake of their January split.

“A lot to smile about lately. #GodIsGood 🙏🏽,” the former NFL player, 32, wrote alongside a photo of himself flashing a grin in a black tank top and grey pants on Thursday, February 18.

The coy caption came two days after he was photographed hanging out with Crawley, 39, at a bar in Nokomis, Florida. The former couple were also spotted walking hand in hand down the street in pics and a video shared on Twitter. While fans were quick to assume the reunion pointed to the pair possibly getting back together, an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that the meetup seemed pretty platonic.

“It wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. … They looked more like they were friends,” the onlooker explained. “They were smiling and enjoying each other’s company, but it wasn’t like they were all over each other.”

Us confirmed in January that the couple pulled the plug on their whirlwind engagement after falling in love in less than two weeks of filming season 16 of The Bachelorette. Moss addressed the split via Instagram soon after, claiming that going their separate ways was “the healthiest decision” for them both. Crawley later revealed in a statement of her own that she was “crushed” by the breakup, but the South Dakota native hinted that it was a long time coming.

“Building a relationship, in general, is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye,” Moss said in an Instagram Story in January. “People will spread lies or always want to point the finger but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation. Like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs and you know, have gone through our things but you know the statements that came out — like, this didn’t come out of nowhere.”

The former athlete was later accused of being unfaithful throughout his relationship with Crawley, but a source told Us that Moss “never cheated.” As their Florida reunion continued to raise eyebrows, the Bachelor alum clapped back at a troll who told her to move on.

“Ughh give it up already! No one cares!” an Instagram user commented on a pic of Crawley’s new haircut. The reality TV personality fired back, “Clearly you do 💁.”