Getting messy. Although Dale Moss announced his split from Clare Crawley on Tuesday, January 19, the pair chose to separate before that — and she was hoping she’d have more time before the world found out, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Dale broke up with Clare last week after their San Diego trip ended,” the insider shares. “He wanted to release his statement then, but Clare begged him to wait to announce it. She told him she needed some time to deal with it herself before the world.”

While the source also notes that the former Bachelorette, 39, “knew well before everyone else” that a statement was coming and “didn’t find out with the rest of the world,” Crawley insisted when she spoke out that she was “made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were.”

Moss, 32, proposed to the hairstylist during a November 2020 episode of season 16 of The Bachelorette, less than two weeks after meeting her on the season premiere. On Tuesday, Us revealed that the South Dakota native ended the relationship and hours later, he confirmed that the engagement was off.

“I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” the athlete wrote in a statement via Instagram at the time. “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

The Bachelor alum, however, shared a very different statement when she posted on Instagram two days later.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this,” she posted on Thursday, January 21, adding that 2020 was an extremely difficult year for a number of reasons including “battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowing losing my mother” to Alzheimer’s. “It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”