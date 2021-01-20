Dale Moss Says Clare Crawley Split Is 'Not the Greatest Situation'

Heartbreaking. Dale Moss spoke out about his split from fiancée Clare Crawley one day after he confirmed the news on social media.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, told paparazzi in New York City on Tuesday, January 19, calling off their engagement was for the best.

“Obviously, it’s not the greatest situation,” Moss shared, according to E! News. “But, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now.”

The former football player also touched on the reason they called it quits, revealing that he and Crawley, 39, have “a lot going on” at the moment. “This is just the healthiest thing for both of us,” he asserted, adding that he hopes they’ll “be cool” down the line.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Moss and Crawley’s split on Tuesday. A source said they tried to work on their “serious issues,” but ultimately decided it was time to go their separate ways. The South Dakota native further confirmed the news via his Instagram.

Moss proposed to the hairstylist during season 15 of The Bachelorette after less than two weeks of meeting her on the premiere. Crawley made history when she ended her season early to be with Moss. The two connected on night 1 of the show and formed a close connection.

“It was breathtaking. It was one of those moments where you don’t know it until you experience it, what exactly that feeling is,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum told Us of her first meeting with Moss. “I still can’t put it into words what that feeling is though. It was when your body has that kind of, like, a goosebumpy reaction to things. It just takes your breath away.”

Their bond led fans to speculate about the relationship and whether Crawley and Moss had met or spoken before. Both repeatedly denied those claims. The athlete revealed on January 13 — just days before he shared the split news — that he turned down the chance to appear on The Bachelorette at first but changed his mind after the lead was announced.

“I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated. I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over, and over, and over again,” he shared on an episode of the “Raising the Bar with Alli and Adrian” podcast, adding that he committed four days prior to everyone flying out to start filming.

Prior to their split, Crawley and Moss were discussing starting a family. During a November 2020 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, the reality star revealed that she had been talking “about babies all the time.” That same month, the couple traveled to visit Moss’ sisters in South Dakota and [celebrated Thanksgiving with his family in La Jolla, California.

In December 2020, some fans speculated that the duo had tied the knot after Crawley referred to Moss as her “husband” in an Instagram Story. She was quick to clear that up, calling it a “slip of the tongue!”

The California native previously competed on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season 18 of The Bachelor. Crawley then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice before getting engaged to Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in February 2018. They called it off two months later.