Clare Crawley and Dale Moss continued to fuel reconciliation speculation after their latest dinner date at Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Florida, on Wednesday, February 17.

“They had a great dinner. They looked like they’re totally happy with each other,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She had her hands on him — like, on his lap — and he had his hands on her. One-hundred percent, they looked like a couple. They looked very happy together. They were sitting in a round booth and they sat right next to each other the whole entire time. A lot of people dining at the same time all knew who they were, so they would stop by and say hi and ask them questions. They were very nice people. They’re definitely in love.”

Moss, 32, was visiting the area to attend a pal’s wedding, according to the insider.

A second onlooker tells Us that it “didn’t look like they even had broken up recently.” Additionally, the former athlete “had told someone that approached him that they were looking at property because Venice was ‘quiet and so nice,’” but the source says it wasn’t clear who Moss was referring to when he said “they.”

Crawley, 39, and Moss made headlines when they reconnected in Venice, Florida, on Tuesday, February 16. The Bachelor Nation stars were spotted holding hands as they enjoyed a walk. TMZ posted photos of the pair later that day at they drank Moscow mules at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida.

“They were just hanging out, having a couple drinks,” an onlooker told Us exclusively of the duo’s low-key night at the Caribbean restaurant. “It was just the two of them. They were laying low and people kind of left them alone.”

The former football player then posted Instagram Story videos from his nail salon visit on Wednesday, in which a woman’s laugh could be heard in the background. The next day, a fan account posted photos of the pair enjoying a day at the beach.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum met Moss while leading season 16 of The Bachelorette. They got engaged within two weeks of filming and then left the show, resulting in Tayshia Adams taking over the reins.

Moss announced their split via Instagram on January 19, but things turned messy quickly as the hairdresser alleged that she “was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement” about the breakup along with Bachelor Nation fans.

A source told Us the Crawley and Moss were “fighting a lot” and “did not agree on a lot of things” before ending their romance. “It all became too much for the both of them,” the insider revealed in January. “They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.”

Scroll down to see photos of the pair dining in Florida.

With reporting by Diana Cooper