Clare Crawley got candid with fans about her struggles with anxiety less than two weeks after her public split from Dale Moss.

During an Instagram Live on Friday, January 29, the Bachelorette alum, 39, revealed she had been quietly “struggling” with anxiety. She noted, however, that she was hopeful detailing her battle would help her and others.

“I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim but as, like, vulnerability and more as just, like, the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it and to share their struggles,” she explained.

Crawley admitted she was having a hard time bouncing back amid social media backlash after her appearance on The Bachelorette, her broken engagement from Moss, 32, her mother’s Alzheimer’s battle and the added stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m getting to the point now where I’m trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it’s a dark place to be in when you’ve got a lot of stuff compiled on each other,” the hairstylist added.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum went on to say, “My idea of love and to be loved is to have all of our things that we go through, all the stuff that we experienced in life, whether it’s whatever you want to call it, like, baggage, experience, traumas, whatever we go through, whatever we carry with us, show up with it.”

Crawley opened up about her mental health struggles after she shared a list of things making her happy via her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 28. The roundup included funny animal videos, visiting her mom and “a new project” she’s been working on and “can’t wait to share” with her followers. The newly single reality star also included “friends reaching out” on her happiness list.

Us Weekly reported on January 19 that Crawley and Moss had called off their engagement. The South Dakota native later confirmed the split in a since-deleted Instagram post. Crawley, for her part, also shared the breakup news on social media, telling fans she was “crushed.”

She wrote, “Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love. XO Clare.”