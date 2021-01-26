Clare Crawley Gets Fresh Air After Dale Details Their Tough Split

“Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy.” Clare Crawley is taking a healthy approach to moving on after her split from fiancé Dale Moss made headlines earlier this month.

“Time to tie up the laces and get fresh air. Making a new playlist… ladies, send over your best songs 🤍,” the former Bachelorette, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 25, alongside a photo of herself getting ready to hit the pavement for a run. The California native also shared a video of her jog on her Instagram Story with Andra Day‘s “Rise Up” playing in the background.

Friends and fans were quick to share their favorite tracks with Crawley as she curated her post-breakup mix. “Anything AND everything from the Destiny’s child album Writings on the Wall,” fellow Bachelor Nation member Vanessa Grimaldi commented with a praying emoji.

“Lizzo’s entire album,” Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton suggested. Other social media users recommended Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next,” Dua Lipa‘s “New Rules” and Aly & AJ’s revamped “Potential Breakup Song.”

Us Weekly confirmed on January 19 that the pair, who exited The Bachelorette as an engaged couple after less than two weeks of filming, were going their separate ways. Moss, 32, later shared the news via Instagram in a since-deleted post. Crawley’s request for music suggestions came shortly after the former NFL player spoke out about the duo’s split once more in a lengthy Instagram Story.

“I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on. I know a lot [of] y’all have seen me smile on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this. But that’s the farthest thing — like, this time sucked,” Moss wrote on Monday as the dramatic aftermath of his whirlwind romance continued. “Thank God I have the friends and the family that I have, because they’ve literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks.”

The South Dakota native admitted that it was “tough” for him and Crawley to build a strong foundation for their relationship in the public eye.

“People will spread lies or always want to point the finger but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation. Like every relationship, we’ve had our ups and downs and you know, have gone through our things but you know the statements that came out — like, this didn’t come out of nowhere,” he wrote. “I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time. I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum, for her part, previously claimed that she was “was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time” as the former couple’s fans and said she was “crushed” by the end of her engagement.

“Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart,” she wrote via Instagram on January 21. “I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love. XO Clare.”

Before news of the reality stars’ split made headlines, a source told Us that they were “working through” a handful of “serious issues.” However, they were eventually forced to acknowledge that they didn’t have the same vision for their future.

“Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship. They had been fighting a lot as of late,” a second source exclusively revealed. “Clare started many of the arguments, and Dale would try not to rock the boat too much, but it all became too much for the both of them. They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.”