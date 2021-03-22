Another year wiser! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss spent the weekend in Napa celebrating the former Bachelorette’s 40th birthday — and her accessory had fans wondering if their relationship had taken another serious turn.

“My heart is so full❤️ Thank you to everyone who reached out and filled my birthday with love!” the hairdresser captioned a Sunday, March 21, Instagram post following her birthday on Saturday, March 20. In the photo, she wore a diamond on her left finger — although the image looked to be from an older photo shoot Crawley had posted photos from before.

While the pair didn’t share any images together from their stay in wine country, their Instagram Stories showed views of the same hotel room.

“Beyond thankful to every one of you that sent birthday messages. ❤️ My heart is full and [it] truly has meant so much as I read all the messages of love! Cheers to being blessed with another year XO,” Crawley wrote via Instagram Stories as she sipped champagne in bed on Sunday.

“Napa is special. I’ve fallen in love with Napa,” Moss, 32, said in a video posted to his Stories later the same night as he made eye contact and clinked glasses with someone — presumably Crawley — off-camera. “Too much vino.”

The former reality stars made headlines last month when they reunited in Florida after a brief split. On February 22, Us Weekly broke the news that they had officially reconciled.

The California native and former football player, 32, met during production for Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette in summer 2020. At the time, the pair chose to leave the show only two weeks into filming following their engagement.

Although they remained happily engaged after their proposal aired in November 2020, Moss revealed in January that the duo had called it quits. Things got complicated after his announcement, with Crawley accusing her former fiancé of announcing the split without her permission.

A source told Us on March 17 that — while they are certainly back together — the couple hasn’t decided whether they’ll recommit with an engagement.

“Clare and Dale are dating again, they’re working on things in their relationship,” the insider said. “Nothing has been made official with regards to an engagement, they’re enjoying their time together and taking things as they come.“