Sealed with a kiss! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City after Us Weekly broke the news that the Bachelorette season 16 couple were back together.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 39-year-old hairstylist and the 32-year-old former football player shared a kiss with their masks on while walking in New York on Tuesday, March 16. Later in the evening, Crawley confirmed she was on the East Coast to kick off celebrations for her upcoming 40th birthday.

“This time last year, birthday celebrations weren’t a thing,” she captioned a photo from dinner via Instagram. “This year is already looking a lot different in so many ways, and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Crawley and Moss met and got engaged while filming season 16 of The Bachelorette during the summer of 2020. After making headlines for their quick engagement (he proposed within the first two weeks of production), Moss announced their split in January.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” the aspiring entertainment host said on January 19 via Instagram.

Crawley subsequently accused Moss of sharing the news of their split without her permission, telling her followers that she was “crushed” by the broken engagement. One month later, however, the pair were seen holding hands in Florida, sparking reunion speculation.

“They looked like they’re totally happy with each other,” an eyewitness told Us about their dinner date at Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Florida, on February 17. “She had her hands on him — like, on his lap — and he had his hands on her. One-hundred percent, they looked like a couple. They looked very happy together.”

Us exclusively revealed on February 19 that the duo were giving things another shot. The twosome were later spotted kissing during another outing in Florida.

“Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together,” a source told Us. “They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

Another insider added at the time, “Her love for Dale didn’t just disappear overnight. She still has strong feelings for him. Once she falls in love, she falls hard.”