Reunited and it feels so good. The Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is back together with Dale Moss, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together,” the insider says. “They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

The hairstylist, 39, and the athlete got engaged two weeks after meeting on season 16 of The Bachelorette. They then chose to leave the show after a November 2020 episode to continue their relationship. Us reported the pair’s split on January 19, with Moss, 32, confirming the news later that day.

He later explained via his Instagram Story that the breakup “didn’t come out of nowhere” and that he was having a tough time moving on. “I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time,” he shared on January 25. “I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day. And I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship.”

Five days later, he cried during an Instagram Live, telling his fans that he has been “f–king hurting a lot” amid the breakup. The former Bachelorette also shared a slew of Instagram videos, explaining that she was struggling with anxiety following the split.

The former exes seemingly began talking again shortly after the videos, as they were spotted together in Florida on Tuesday, February 16. After being photographed holding hands while walking down the street, they were seen getting drinks together later that night at the Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida.

“They were just hanging out, having a couple drinks,” an eyewitness told Us exclusively at the time. “It was just the two of them. They were laying low and people kind of left them alone.”

On Wednesday, February 17, they went to dinner at Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Florida, and looked “totally happy with each other,” an eyewitness told Us. “She had her hands on him — like, on his lap — and he had his hands on her. 100 percent, they looked like a couple. They looked very happy together. They were sitting in a round booth and they sat right next to each other the whole entire time. A lot of people dining at the same time all knew who they were, so they would stop by and say hi and ask them questions. They were very nice people. They’re definitely in love.”