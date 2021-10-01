A messy situation. On the heels of news that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley split a second time in September, rumors surfaced that Bachelor in Paradise‘s Abigail Heringer is somehow involved.

On Tuesday, September 28, Us Weekly confirmed that Moss, 32, and Crawley, 40, called it quits after reuniting in February following a brief break. Two days later, the hairstylist took to Instagram to share a photo of her holding hands with her mother, who is currently in hospice care.

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” the former Bachelorette captioned the photo on Thursday, September 30. “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent [breast implant removal] surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today. I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

In the pic, she tagged Heringer, the 26-year-old Bachelor contestant who was introduced on Matt James‘ season. Her Instagram came hours after gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip that a Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite had hooked up with a recent Bachelor Nation winner.

One source tells Us exclusively that Moss and Heringer previously “hooked up” long before Paradise began and Heringer had told many of her friends since she “was under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious” anymore. The insider claims that Crawley found out about the alleged hookup from the internet rumors that day and tagged her in her photo to show everyone that she knew what had happened. Heringer later untagged herself.

However, a second insider close to The Bachelorette alum claims that he has never been romantically involved with the Oregon native.

“They met once at flag football in New York City that a bunch of Bachelor people attended. Everyone went to a bar after, they did not sleep together. He’s never cheated on Clare,” the second source tells Us. “They never kissed or had sex. Dale is friends with Abigail and her boyfriend.”

The insider also adds that the former football player flew to Sacramento, California, on Tuesday to spend the day with the Bachelor Winter Games alum and her mom, noting, “He spent the night at Clare’s place on Tuesday, and flew to L.A. Wednesday morning for work.”

On Wednesday, Moss attended his first event since the split, joining Tyler Cameron at the Liteboxer Experience Day at Triller House in Los Angeles.

“Dale seemed to be in a good mood. He was very sweet and took a ton of pictures and b-roll as part of his appearance,” a third source told Us at the time. “He did not speak to any media. He told reporters, out of respect for Clare, himself and Bachelor Nation he just didn’t want to do any interviews and appreciates the respect and privacy.”