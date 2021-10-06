On the down-low! Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb proved that they have been going strong after the Tuesday, October 5, Bachelor in Paradise finale.

“I love you @noah_erb,” the Oregon native, 26, captioned an Instagram video documenting her and the 26-year-old travel nurse’s secret hangs, from waterfall swims and windy hikes to pool days and bike rides.

The Bachelor Nation members weren’t shy about showing PDA in the footage. In many of the clips, Abigail could be heard laughing at the Oklahoma native’s antics, and she shared a slideshow of kissing photos at the end.

“Love you guys. I’m just here to third wheel when you need me,” fellow competitor Ivan Hall commented, while Bachelor season 25 alum Chelsea Vaughn wrote, “My babies!”

Serena Pitt, who got engaged to Joe Amabile on Tuesday’s episode, gushed about the pair on her Instagram Story. “I couldn’t be happier for my two beautiful friends,” the Canada native, 23, wrote. “We did it! We both found love! I wouldn’t have wanted to go through it all with anyone else.”

While Abigail and Noah left Paradise separately on Tuesday’s episode of the ABC show, the closing credits confirmed that they got back together. “Noah and Abigail left Paradise and realized they missed each other,” the screen read. “They are hanging out and taking things … SLOWLY.”

Earlier this week, the financial analyst was dragged into Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ drama-filled split when the former Bachelorette, 40, tagged Abigail in her Instagram post about the breakup.

One source exclusively told Us Weekly that Abigail “hooked up” with the former professional football player, 33, while “under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious,” but another insider said that they “never kissed or had sex.”

Noah seemingly laughed off the rumors in a Saturday, October 2, Instagram Story video. “So, I just checked my phone and I saw some DMs and some spoiler accounts and a lot of interesting stuff swirling around. Huh,” the reality star said. A woman, possibly Abigail, could be heard laughing out of frame.

The Linfield College grad joined Bachelor Nation last year, competing for Matt James’ love on season 25 of The Bachelor. Noah, for his part, was on the 16th season of The Bachelorette from weeks five to nine.

