Will someone accept his rose? Bachelorette season 18 alum Rodney Mathews knows exactly what he’s looking for in a potential life partner.

“I definitely want someone with, like, a kind heart, kind soul and I’m very big on a sense of humor,” the former football player, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly after the taping for the Women Tell All special, which aired on Monday, March 7. “You have to be able to laugh and smile because I like to do that a lot. And more importantly, [I want to] just really to see how she cares, loves and respects other people as well. I want to make sure when people around me it’s really good energy and good vibes.”

He continued: “I want to make them, like, laugh and smile, but I want to make sure that they know that I’m here for them. I respect you. And I feel for you. So, like, vent to me. What I’m looking for in my partner is that we could really be the same on that aspect, but [she’s] also a woman who enhances my life and challenges me.”

Though the California native didn’t end up with Michelle Young on her season of The Bachelorette, he’s still open to the possibility that he could find The One on one of the other Bachelor spinoffs. “[Bachelor in Paradise is] still in consideration, so we’ll see. I don’t want to give a hard yes or no,” he teased, adding that he’s also looking forward to potentially meeting someone while taking part in The Bachelor Live on Stage tour this spring.

“I’m always open to [love],” Rodney said. “I’m really hoping to find it. I think have a weird feeling, I feel like this is my year. I’m going to speak it into existence, manifest it. We’ll see, maybe it is on tour.”

There is potential for someone to find love at the event, which will be hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. “Bachelor Nation fans can finally experience like a night at the mansion,” Rodney said about what the audience can expect from the live show. “That’s really what we want to [do]. We’re going to have limo entrances. We’re going to have one-on-one dates, group dates. We’re going to be handing out roses.”

He added: “It’s going to be a night full of fun and laughter [and] maybe some lighthearted connections.”

Regardless of what happens on tour, Rodney is optimistic that he will be the next member of Bachelor Nation to fall in love. “I definitely feel like [this is my year],” he reiterated. “I don’t know why, but I just really feel like it is.”

