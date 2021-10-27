‘Bachelor Live On Stage’ Is Back! Everything to Know About the 2022 Tour

Real-life love stories? Bachelor fans have watched plenty of romantic fantasies unfold on their TV screens — and now they have a chance to get in on the action.

Bachelor Live On Stage is officially returning for another tour beginning in March 2022. According to the event’s website, former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise suitors will attempt to win over “a handful of ladies, hand-picked from the audience” at each of the 40 tour stops.

Season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins previously hosted the tour in early 2020.

“Everybody always asks, ‘What’s the show like? What’s it like behind the scenes? Is it real?'” Higgins previously told Us Weekly during a joint interview with the Minnesota native in January 2020. “The tour’s really going to show off that it is real. It’s unedited, unscripted. There’s going to be limo entrances. … It’s really set up to engage the audience that’s sitting in the theater to feel like they’re on the show.”

Higgins was “super pumped” to take the reality show’s format on the road — but Kufrin pointed out one major difference for the two-hour experience.

“[People] think our Bachelor has to get engaged and that’s not the case,” the Bourdon founder told Us. “We’re going to have the iconic moments … but at the end of it, we’re just looking for a connection.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host continued, “I’ve cried watching this show before, you feel all the emotions. Now this is just a way for the audience to be part of that, to feel like they’re heard.”

While the coronavirus pandemic forced Bachelor Nation to change gears, the live tour became a hot topic at the beginning of Michelle Young‘s season 18 of The Bachelorette, which began in October 2021. Contestant Ryan Fox showed up to filming with folders of detailed notes about the season 25 Bachelor alum and about who from past seasons to emulate — but claimed he had only ever seen a few hours of the show before being cast.

However, eagle-eyed fans later noticed that the environmental consultant previously was featured as one of the touring Bachelor leads.

“Well this happened last night… 🌹,” he wrote in a February 2020 Instagram post. “Thank you to the 10 beautiful ladies who put themselves out there on stage last night. You all did amazing!!! I honestly didn’t know how you did it? Lol Especially on short notice and not knowing what to expect 😬 … @bachelorliveonstage THAT was an experience of a lifetime!”

Scroll down for everything to know about the upcoming 2022 tour: