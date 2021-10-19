Standing out. Michelle Young‘s journey to find true love is just getting started on season 18 of The Bachelorette, but Ryan Fox has already made a name for himself.

According to his official ABC bio, the 30-year-old is looking to bring “the perfect woman home to his family raisin ranch to enjoy the picturesque sunset of central California.” The environmental consultant also “creates lists for all endeavors he pursues, and that includes his love life,” a trait that has already seemed to land him in hot water with Bachelor Nation fans.

Before the season 18 premiere on Tuesday, October 19, Good Morning America shared a sneak peek of what went down on night one. In the clip, Bachelorette cohosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams let Michelle, 28, know that Ryan may not be there for the right reasons.

“So the other day, we went in and we popped in on some of the guys. We found a document that had a lot of things about how to act around you, about how not to be a ‘villain,’” the season 16 Bachelorette, 31, reveals before confirming that Michelle had already spoken to the suitor in question.

Meanwhile, Ryan is shown gushing over the “amazing experience” that he had with the season 25 Bachelor contestant, adding, “I did not think it was going to go that well.”

Michelle questions Ryan immediately about the list, telling the California native, “Tayshia and Kaitlyn said that they saw some notes about how to get the most screen time [and] how to not be the villain. So can we go take a look and have an open, honest conversation?”

Ryan didn’t seem too concerned about showing Michelle his notes in the preview — but there’s so much more drama to come. Ahead of the season’s first episode, the contestant has frequently teased his appearance on the ABC reality series.

“Watch me shoot my shot with the beautiful Michelle Young this season on #theBachelorette⁣ 🌹,” Ryan posted via Instagram on Monday, October 18.

Michelle, for her part, recently opened up about the “different emotions” she experienced while filming her season. Throughout her search for The One, the Minnesota native revealed the real-life pair that she’s always though was couple goals.

“Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean, life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard?” Michelle told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “I am not going to settle for anything less.”

Michelle admitted that loyalty is a trait that really sticks out to her in a potential partner.

“That is what I am going to look for,” she added. “Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can’t predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for everything we know about Ryan ahead of his tense confrontation with Michelle: