Not far from reality? Bachelorette fans were torn over Ryan Fox‘s early exit during the season 18 premiere — but his ex-girlfriend Brittany Creel hinted that his onscreen behavior was “spot-on.”

The 30-year-old environmental consultant was seemingly caught red-handed on the Tuesday, October 19, episode after cohosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams discovered folders filled with pre-planned strategies for winning over Michelle Young. While some viewers weren’t convinced the notes were legit, Brittany told Us Weekly exclusively that her ex-boyfriend “plans everything to the T” in the real world.

“I do believe all the docs were real,” she said on Wednesday, October 20. “He’s a very calculated person. … He documents everything. He has a Google Doc for just about everything you can think of that he adds to on a daily basis.”

Brittany claimed that the California native even “has one about himself,” telling Us, “He puts feedback on [it] from previous relationships, as well as a dream girl doc for all the qualities his future spouse needs to have.”

Michelle, 28, confronted Ryan about his playbook after being tipped off by Kaitlyn, 36, and Tayshia, 31. The Minnesota native eventually sent Ryan home before the first rose ceremony, concluding, “I am not OK with starting a relationship on red flags.”

Brittany began dating Ryan in February 2020 and the pair called it quits in June. After watching the drama play out on Tuesday night, Brittany wasn’t surprised Ryan was sent packing.

“I think Michelle eliminated him because she only wanted people who are genuine and there for the right reasons,” Brittany told Us. “And based off of what she found she did not feel that Ryan fit that mold.”

She was, however, “shocked” to see her former flame participating in the reality show because it seemed so far out of his comfort zone.

“He usually doesn’t have much to say unless someone is actively trying to have a conversation with him,” Brittany explained, noting that the way Ryan “defended himself” about his notes was behavior she recognized.

When Michelle combed through Ryan’s folders, he claimed that the information was given to him by a “friend’s wife” and that he’d never seen “more than two hours” of The Bachelorette. In 2020, however, he was selected to take part in Bachelor Live On Stage, hinting that he might be more familiar with the franchise than he let on.

“He didn’t talk about wanting to [be on the show], necessarily,” Brittany recalled on Wednesday. “He did the Bachelor Live On Stage before we met and he did talk about how he passed up offers to be on The Bachelorette because of our relationship. We watched maybe an episode or two together, but it wasn’t frequent.”

Ryan, for his part, has taken his early exit from the season in stride. After the premiere, he poked fun at his documents in an Instagram video, teasing, “Some morning light reading 🤓🌹😂 #bachelorette #bachelornation #notesboy.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper