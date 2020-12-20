Every rose has its thorns — and cold spells? Shawn Booth revealed that The Bachelorette rose ceremonies are definitely as painful as they look.

The former reality star, who won season 11 of the ABC series, exclusively told Us Weekly in the latest episode of “Bachelor Confessions” that the worst part about waiting for leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe to give him a rose was the actual ceremony itself.

“They’re long and they’re always super intense and cold,” Booth, 33, said. “I just remember a bunch of ours being [cold].”

The personal trainer explained that one of his elimination rounds took place at Citi Field Stadium, home of the New York Mets, in New York City, and the temperatures extremely low.

“It was so cold that they had to give us all pairs of Under Armour spandex [to] put underneath our suits,” he recalled. “And Kaitlyn was taking her time with that one and we were sitting out there for like a half hour, 45 minutes, just all shivering.”

Booth got engaged to Bristowe, 35, on the season finale of her season in July 2015, but the couple called it quits three years later in September 2018. Despite their epic love story onscreen, Booth had another suitor in mind when asked for best entrance in Bachelor Nation history … from his same season.

“Cupcake,” he said without hesitation, referencing Chris Strandburg’s arrival in a cupcake-shaped vehicle, topped with candy corn. “I mean, that was the greatest entrance ever.”

The Connecticut native pointed out that his bond with Strandburg is not the only reason he loved the iconic entrance.

“[It’s] not only because he’s my closest friend from the show. But that stupid little cupcake mobile with his head poking out of it, driving out to the Bachelor mansion is just absolutely hilarious,” he added. “I don’t think anything can top that.”

Strandburg is a dentist, making his choice of a dessert-shaped car even funnier for the viewers and his housemates.

Watch the video above to see all of Booth’s “Bachelor Confessions,” including his pick for the most embarrassing moment on The Bachelorette. Plus, he shares whether he regrets any of his style choices while on the show and more.

