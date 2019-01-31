Bachelor Nation is a small world! Before Hannah Godwin began competing for Colton Underwood‘s affection on the current season of The Bachelor, she “briefly dated” former Bachelorette contestant Chris Strandburg in the spring of 2018, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. The content creator, 23, and the dentist, 32, split amicably and have “remained friends,” says the insider.

It’s not entirely clear how the couple met and when they ultimately called it quits, but a Bachelor fan account noticed comments from Chris on Hannah’s Instagram dating back to April 2018, and Colton’s season began filming in September of that year.

Chris is best known for popping out of a giant cupcake when he arrived to meet Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe for the first time in 2015. Later on in the season, the California native broke down in tears when Kaitlyn, now 33, told him her heart was “elsewhere” and sent him home. Despite his tears, there are no hard feelings between the fan favorite and Kaitlyn, who chose Shawn Booth as the winner. (Kaitlyn and Shawn were engaged for three years before splitting up in November. Kaitlyn recently began dating Bachelorette season 14 favorite Jason Tartick.)

When Chris’ meltdown aired, Kaitlyn voiced her support for him on Instagram. “A lot of respect for Chris. One of a kind,” she wrote at the time.

Chris’ first-hand knowledge of how emotional the ABC reality show can be makes him relieved that his ex Hannah is having a good experience so far. “Chris is happy Hannah is doing well on the show,” the insider tells Us. “She is a nice person and he wishes her well.”

In the season 23 premiere on January 7, Hannah received the first impression rose from Colton. She has yet to go on a one-on-one date with the former football pro.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8p.m. ET.

