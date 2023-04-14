Warning: this post contains spoilers from the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind.

After insisting that he answer first at the altar, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden ended things on their wedding day.

“It was kind of the last chance [for Paul] to, like, show me that you’re willing to take the risk and take the jump,” Micah, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly. “And I think that having him answer first was really the only way to do that. I worried that, maybe, he would say yes if I said yes — and I really wanted him to answer from his heart. And I felt like it was kind of like, ‘Alright, show me or don’t.’”

The 29-year-old environmental scientist attempted to talk to his fiancée after ending things in front of their family and friends.

“Yeah, I mean, of course it feels good. I think with anything in life, it feels good to have someone feel worried about you or, like, chase after you,” Micah told Us. “But I just didn’t wanna talk to him in that moment. And I felt so angry and, like, so much sadness and whether that was misplaced or not, I really just, like, didn’t wanna see him. But I was happy that he showed that he cared. I mean, he’s always cared. I never doubted that.”

Micah added that “there’s no way of telling” whether she and Paul would have made it work if they did get married.

“I think that we were both willing to put in the work and I think that we would actively try and if we were meant to be together, then we would still be together. I know we would put in that effort,” she said. “[But] there’s no way of knowing. … I wouldn’t say I’m happy he said no or [that I’m] angry still. I think that what was supposed to happen happened. I mean, it didn’t work out. I’m sure this other path that, you know, we’re gonna go down and there’s a reason for everything.”

Paul, for his part, told Us that he was “super torn” up “until the very moment” he was standing in front of his bride.

“And I hadn’t made the decision, you know, as soon as it came out of my mouth, that’s when the decision was made,” he explained. “I don’t regret it. It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that.”

While some viewers questioned whether Micah and Kwame Appiah still had feelings for each other after the pods, Paul denied that he felt threatened by their connection.

“I really didn’t. I feel that we were super open in the pods with each other and in the men’s lounge, like, we were very open and I think it was obvious that we all had very good intentions in that we wanted the best connection to be the one to move forward with, like, no matter who it was,” Paul said. “It wasn’t, like, a competition. It was we genuinely both wanted the best connection.”

Kwame went on to marry Chelsea Griffin in the finale. Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi also said “I do.”

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix. The live reunion airs on the streaming service on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.