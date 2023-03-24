Sleeping beauty? Love Is Blind season 4 started streaming on Netflix on Friday, March 24 — and fans were shook by Tiffany Pennywell taking a nap in the pods.

The 37-year-old reality TV personality was caught snoozing during her date with Brett Brown. He left the pods upset, noting she was “fumbling at the one-yard line.”

Tiffany has since told Us Weekly that she “regret[s] passing out,” adding, “I still go to sleep early. I’ll just say that!”

She further opened up about the moment to Entertainment Weekly, emphasizing the “long days” of shooting.

“It’s hours and hours of conversations. And I’m not a nighttime person,” Tiffany said. “I saw it as like, ‘Oh, let me just rest my eyes for a second,’ and unfortunately I passed out, which I really regret during that exact moment. To this day, I still don’t know what Brett was saying to me in the pods, so I’m eagerly awaiting to view that moment to see how he professes love to me. Or even if he did, I don’t know.”

Brett, 36, meanwhile, told the outlet that it was a “good 10 minutes” before he realized Tiffany was out for good.

“I haven’t seen the edit, so I don’t really know what’s in [the episode], but I left the pod. When I came back in, that’s when I found out that she was asleep. So that was probably about 10 minutes,” he explained. “Originally I thought it was a mechanical issue, like an audio issue with her mic. It never crossed my mind and she went night-night. But she went night-night.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Tiffany spent the next day “explaining what happened” to her love interest.

“I really don’t know what I said at that time, I was just speaking from the heart because it was not intentional,” she noted. “I wanted him to know that I meant everything that I said. I do regret sleeping, but I didn’t regret telling him that I was falling in love with him at that time.”

Brett didn’t struggle with forgiving Tiffany. “Honestly, when I went back to the hotel that night, when I really took the emotions out of it, I realized we’re all human,” he said. “I mean, I’m pretty sure all of us can probably think of a time that we’ve been on a phone conversation with somebody that went very long and you realized you just dozed off. It wasn’t something that was intentional, so it didn’t take me that long to get over it.”

Social media users, meanwhile, weren’t as quick to get over the moment.

“Not Tiffany falling asleep whilst Brett confesses his love, love is blind is WILD that s—t was rough to watch,” one person tweeted.

Another user wrote, “Tiffany falling asleep while on a date with Brett had me dying lmao I was screaming when the girls came to check on her and they broke into a dance and a song right after they woke her up 😂😂 so wholesome. this might be the best love is blind season after season1 #loveisblind.”

“Watching Love is Blind 4 & Not Tiffany falling asleep in the pods?” a third viewer wrote via Twitter. “😂 love herrr.”

While Tiffany and Brett got engaged and headed to Mexico with the rest of the cast at the end of Friday’s episode drop, fans will have to keep watching to see if the twosome say “I do” at the altar.

Love Is Blind season 4 drops new batches of episodes on Netflix every Friday.