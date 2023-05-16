Finally under one roof! Love Is Blind’s Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are officially moving in together two years after their reality TV wedding.

“Me and Matt are going to move in together, I would say, like, in the next two weeks,” the PR strategist, 27, said during the Monday, May 15, episode of Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee‘s “Out of the Pods” podcast. “We don’t have the finances to buy [a home], by any means, but we’re going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us.”

While the married couple made headlines for not moving in together right away, Colleen noted that she and her husband, 28, “practically live together already.”

“He basically stays at my place because it’s closer to work. I don’t think he’s gone to his place once in the past month,” she explained. “So I’m excited to live with him outside of a studio [apartment]. I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can’t get away from him in these four walls.”

The former reality stars fell in love in the pods on season 3 of the Netflix dating show, which aired in October 2022. Colleen and Matt faced a series of challenges before they walked down the aisle, including her connection with costar Cole Barnett, who confessed that the ballerina was the person he would usually be attracted to in the “real world.” Despite having their ups and downs on the series, The pair ultimately chose to get married. (The weddings took place in 2021.)

However, the couple raised eyebrows during the November 2022 reunion special when they confessed they were not yet living together. After the finale aired, the duo opened up about their decision to reside in separate abodes.

“We set up our leases [to] end at the same time so that we wouldn’t have to worry about breaking a lease or having to pay for two leases,” Colleen exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “So, [we’re looking at] around May of next year or something like that.”

Matt, for his part, elaborated that the financial commitment wasn’t the only thing holding them back. The twosome also wanted to take the next step on their own terms after their whirlwind television wedding.

“It was more of … ‘cause [the show] is such an expedited process, we knew that we loved each other and that we wanted to be with each other, but we still kind of wanna do it on our terms,” he told Us. “And by saying that, I just mean we’re continuing to get to know each other. Moving in with each other is a huge step.”