A love so nice, they’re ready to celebrate twice! More than one year after Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton tied the knot on Love Is Blind, they are eager to plan a second celebration.

“We definitely will be having another ceremony just because I always had envisioned my wedding to look a certain way,” the ballet dancer, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 16. “And while the wedding [and] the reception that we had was stunning and beautiful, I just would like more of a Colleen and Matt touch, and a lot of our family and friends weren’t able to make it.”

Colleen and the sales executive, 27, wed for the first time during the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind, which aired on Netflix earlier this month. (The Dallas iteration of the reality TV series was filmed in May 2021.)

“Our wedding was incredible. We loved it. We had a blast. It was so much fun. That being said, there were a lot of people that weren’t able to come,” Matt told Us on Wednesday, noting that coronavirus safety precautions impacted the number of guests that were able to attend. “Yeah, it was a lot going on. So we do wanna have another one. How big that is, I don’t know.”

While Matt remained unsure about the type of second wedding that he wanted, the PR strategist is hoping for “a big one.”

Matt and Colleen were one of two Love Is Blind couples to say “I do” during season 3, alongside Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. However, unlike their fellow Netflix personalities, Colleen and Matt have not moved in together full-time after filming.

“I can’t wait to move in with him, and I’m going to spend the rest of my life with him,” Colleen said during the season 3 reunion, which dropped on Netflix in November, citing issues over the pair’s respective leases and current roommate arrangements.

Colleen and Matt are now looking at a May 2023 date to get their own place together. “We set up our leases [to] end at the same time so that we wouldn’t have to worry about breaking a lease or having to pay for two leases,” she told Us on Wednesday.

While the logistics of the pair’s respective leases were a challenge, Matt and Colleen also wanted to make sure their relationship was strong before taking that leap of moving in.

“We also were looking at our relationship and we know that marriage is a very big step — and we also know that moving in is a big step,” she told Us. “So, the timeline is very weird and wonky for people to understand … but it works for us and we’re not trying to push it off by any means. We’re like, ‘We want to move in together.’ We just wanna make sure that we’re doing it and that we’re not completely jumping into it [due to the expedited timeline of our romance]. We just wanna take a little bit time.”

As Colleen and the Leviate Air Group businessman move at their own pace, they are happy with their relationship progress — and already started talking about having kids.

“[I want] four or an even number,” the Ballet North Texas performer told Us, to which Matt agreed. “‘Cause you need someone on the rollercoaster!”

Matt quipped: “She says it all the time: ‘There can’t be an odd number on the rollercoaster!’”

For more on Colleen and Matt’s relationship journey, watch the video above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi