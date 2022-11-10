An unconventional match. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton found their forever on season 3 of Love Is Blind — but the journey wasn’t always easy.

The PR strategist and the sales executive connected late in the game after Colleen struggled to bond with a handful of other men, including Cole Barnett, who didn’t think she was “deep” enough. While talking to Matt in the pods, however, Colleen slowly got more vulnerable.

The former LFC Industries vice president also shed his layers, opening up about his divorce from his high school sweetheart. The exes got married young, but Matt revealed that his former spouse cheated on him, leading him to be more guarded in his relationships.

Throughout season 3, Colleen and Matt appeared to be hot and cold. They were faced with multiple conflicts before their wedding day — and Matt threatened to ditch the reality show more than once. Their biggest challenge was moving on from Colleen’s conversation with Cole at a pool party with the entire cast, during which the Bdellium Real Estate founder confessed that Colleen was the type of person he was usually attracted to in the real world. She agreed, which didn’t sit well with Matt — or with Cole’s then-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey.

When the season 3 reunion aired in November 2022, Colleen apologized to her costars for the drama. “It was really hard for me to watch. I get emotional [about it],” she said. “I never would ever want to disrespect [Cole and Zanab’s] relationship.”

Before fans watched the couple exchange vows, the professional dancer opened up about reliving her journey with Matt. “These most recent episodes have shown some of our toughest moments but also amazing memories that I’ll forever cherish,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “The yacht date was unbelievable and meeting each other’s family and friends was very special. We talked for hours about bringing each other into our ‘real world’ and when we eventually were able to do so, we realized quickly how much love and respect we have for each other. I’ll always love our story ❤️.”

The twosome were one of only two couples to say yes during the season 3 finale, along with Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. After keeping their relationship under wraps — the Netflix hit was filmed in May 2021 — Colleen gushed over married life.

“Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can’t imagine a life without you,” she captioned a November 2022 Instagram tribute. “We have gone through many challenges and I’m proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across. A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day. You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveler, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose … my everything. Quoting myself, ‘Cheers to getting Litty as a Titty for the rest of lives!'”

Scroll down for a glimpse at the duo’s ups and downs before marriage: