Scroll down for a glimpse at the duo’s ups and downs before marriage:
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
Love Is Blind's Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton's Relationship Timeline: Reality TV and Beyond
An unconventional match. Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton found their forever on season 3 of Love Is Blind — but the journey wasn't always easy.
The PR strategist and the sales executive connected late in the game after Colleen struggled to bond with a handful of other men, including Cole Barnett, who didn't think she was "deep" enough. While talking to Matt in the pods, however, Colleen slowly got more vulnerable.
The former LFC Industries vice president also shed his layers, opening up about his divorce from his high school sweetheart. The exes got married young, but Matt revealed that his former spouse cheated on him, leading him to be more guarded in his relationships.
Throughout season 3, Colleen and Matt appeared to be hot and cold. They were faced with multiple conflicts before their wedding day — and Matt threatened to ditch the reality show more than once. Their biggest challenge was moving on from Colleen's conversation with Cole at a pool party with the entire cast, during which the Bdellium Real Estate founder confessed that Colleen was the type of person he was usually attracted to in the real world. She agreed, which didn't sit well with Matt — or with Cole's then-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey.
The twosome were one of only two couples to say yes during the season 3 finale, along with Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux. After keeping their relationship under wraps — the Netflix hit was filmed in May 2021 — Colleen gushed over married life.
"Matt, I met you in the most unexpected way and now I can't imagine a life without you," she captioned a November 2022 Instagram tribute. "We have gone through many challenges and I'm proud of much we learned from each hurdle that we have come across. A year and a half later and I continue to love you more and more each day. You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveler, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose ... my everything. Quoting myself, 'Cheers to getting Litty as a Titty for the rest of lives!'"
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
In the Pods
After missing the mark with other contestants — including Cole — Colleen found a spark with Matt. "I've waited for this connection and for someone to bring me out of my shell," he said in a confessional interview.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
The Proposal
Matt popped the question, and the couple finally got to meet face-to-face. Colleen ran into her then-fiancé's arms.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Pool Party Drama
All of the season 3 couples came together for a pool party after the engagements — and Colleen ruffled some feathers after chatting to Cole in the water. When she asked the realtor what type of girl he was physically attracted to, Cole whispered, "You." Colleen agreed, telling him, "You would be the person who I would go to in a bar."
Matt blew up later that night after hearing about Colleen's conversation, saying, "I might be done." However, the pair moved on from their spat the next day.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Meeting the Families
The couple's connection continued to blossom after a romantic outing on a yacht and as they were introduced to each other's families. While describing their ups and downs to Matt's mom, Colleen recalled her reaction to their first big fight. "I was like, 'I'm gonna fight for you cause I've never felt this kind of love,'" she said.
During a talk with her own mother, however, Colleen appeared slightly more hesitant. "We have gone through our ups and downs. ... My concerns are that I don't know if he would still be there if s--t hit the fan," she confessed.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Fighting for Love
Colleen and Matt faced another roadblock before walking down the aisle. The season 3 cast met up for a night out at a bar, and some of the girls went to a second location. Matt subsequently wondered why his future wife thought "going to the club was more important than coming home to her f--king boy" and threatened to pack his bags. "There's no f--king way I can marry this woman," he told costar Bartise Bowden.
Colleen later wavered during a dinner before their nuptials, telling Matt she didn't think love was "enough for marriage."
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Wedding Day
Before tying the knot, Colleen described the pair's relationship as a "roller-coaster" that she didn't "want to get off." Despite concerns from Matt's friends about whether the duo were ready for marriage, they said "I do" at the altar.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
November 2022
During the season 3 reunion, which aired in November 2022, the twosome revealed they weren't living together yet, citing issues with their respective leases. "I can't wait to move in with him and I'm going to spend the rest of my life with him," Colleen gushed.
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
November 2022
Following the reunion special, the Ballet North Texas performer raved over her husband in a glowing tribute. "You are my love, my person, my best friend, my chef, my dance partner, my world traveler, my movie buddy, my golfer, my lobster, my silly goose ... my everything," she wrote via Instagram in November 2022. "Quoting myself, 'Cheers to getting Litty as a Titty for the rest of lives!'"