The aftermath of the Love Is Blind reunion continues. Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey are both speaking out as fans react to the now-infamous “cuties’ scene.”

The 27-year-old realtor, for his part, took to Instagram Stories to thank “everyone for the messages and comments” on Wednesday, November 9, writing: “I can’t express how much your support means to me. I’m watching final episodes now and want to do a Q&A on stories tomorrow for y’all! So much love. – Cole.”

The following day, the 32-year-old flight attendant released a public note to her ex-fiancé — and a lengthy message to viewers.

“Cole, I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet. Zae,” she began on Thursday, November 10. “An apology for the internet: I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship. I’m sorry you didn’t feel what I felt. I’m sorry we don’t have the same triggers. I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me. I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me.”

Zanab went on to reference comparisons to season 2’s Deepti Vempati.

“I’m sorry Deepti’s wedding was a week before mine, long before you or I knew her story. I’m sorry you are attacking my faith. I’m sorry you don’t believe me. I’m sorry I know how worthy I am,” she continued. “I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy – I promise you I’m not. One thing about me, I choose my words carefully and I stand by everything I said.”

Zanab’s remarks come after reunion viewers saw her accuse Cole of trying to “control” what she ate, prompting her to “stop eating” and change her “eating habits.” The series then released footage of Cole asking Zanab whether she was having two clementines — “that’s the serving,” she responded — and reminding her about their “big ‘ole supper” planned for the evening. He also seemed confused when she revealed she only had a banana all day as he offered her a poke bowl.

“I think ever since Zanab found out that Cole was more attracted to Colleen, she took every little thing he would say very personally,” one viewer tweeted. “That cuties scene was NOT AT ALL how she described. #LoveIsBlind.”

Another fan wrote, “Cole was not perfect by any means, but the way Zanab completely changed the tone of that cuties conversation has me second-guessing everything she said during the reunion. My gut 100% doesn’t believe that bachelor party story #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 #LOVEISBLINDreunion.”

“Zanab babes I love you but where did Cole destroy your self esteem during this Cuties conundrum #loveisblind #LoveisBlindS3 #LoveisBlind3,” a third viewer tweeted.

Other social media users stood by Zanab.

“Having those producers put in that Cuties clip in, healed something in a part of me that has ever been gaslit but didn’t have a camera recording it #LoveIsBlind,” BravoHistorian tweeted.

“Ok to everyone saying Cole didn’t intend to body shame Zanab in that clip: I agree she’s projecting her insecurities but those insecurities were heightened by him. WOC have to unlearn that white girls are prettier & he literally told her the white girl was prettier #LoveIsBlind,” one viewer wrote.

Another person tweeted: “There’s no villain in the Zanab and Cole cuties story, the thing is that it[s] purely a miscommunication issue and these two have very incompatible personalities. That being said, Zanab looks like an absolute snack at the reunion. #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveisBlindS3.”

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix.