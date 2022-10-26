After signing up to find love in the pods, Cole Barnett knows what he’s looking for.

“I want to make a lot of babies, for sure. Like, right now, if I could just, like, snap and they’d all appear, I’d say, like, seven. But real-world dating sucks. It’s been one of the hardest things, is dating as an adult,” the Texas native, 27, said during a confessional from the first episode of Love Is Blind season 3, which dropped earlier this month. “In high school, easy. Got a massive pool to choose from. In college, easy. You’re living on campus, there’s babes everywhere. You become an adult, it’s like you’re at the office working all the time. What, am I really going to meet my wife in the grocery store?”

While dating might be a struggle for Cole — who is divorced from a previous partner — he made headlines on Love Is Blind season 3 after sharing a laundry list of dealbreakers. On his list of dating red flags, the realtor admitted that nurses are “off the table” and his future wife must be a Jonas Brothers fan.

“I’m a picky guy. You gotta be able to banter, like, if you can’t banter, I’m not going to sleep next to you at night, I’m not taking a road trip with you, you’re not having my babies. You can’t make me laugh,” Cole quipped during the episode. “I’m looking for a wife!”

Cole soon sparked pod connections with Zanab Jaffrey and Colleen Reed, ultimately dumping the latter for failing to have deep conversations and seeking a “shallow marriage.”

The real estate agent proposed to the flight attendant, 32, at the end of the pod experiment, noting he was falling in love with her and could picture their future life together.

“It was a shocking experience to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what the face and the body of the girl I fell in love with looks like in real life.’ I did not know that, I had a different idea,” Cole admitted during a confessional after meeting his fiancée in person. “I’m attracted to Zanab though.”

While the couple enjoyed getting to know one another in real life, their connection stalled after Cole thought Zanab displayed a few red flags.

“From the pods to here, there’s been a disconnect for me,” the Netflix personality told Bartise Bowden and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada during the cast’s California vacation. “There’s been like a ‘Holy crap, you’re not what I had pictured. This is different. I have to reconnect that person in the pods to the person in my bedroom right now.’ I’m figuring things out. … Here’s the thing, I’m still in love, it’s different now.”

He added: “Zanab can be kind of passive-aggressive. It’s not at all a good thing, it just beats me down. … Like, she genuinely hates the fact that the towel is right there. So, she’s gonna be like, ‘Hey you think you could next time maybe not put your towel on the coffee table?’ [Because] to her that’s how she banters and how she plays but it’s just not fun for me.”

The twosome have since navigated ups and downs on Love Is Blind in advance of their wedding day.

Scroll down to get to know Cole: