Boyfriend season is over — and Zanab Jaffrey is searching for her future husband on Love Is Blind season 3.

“I am looking for someone who’s loyal, supportive and all in,” the London native, 32, told Netflix ahead of her experience in the Love Is Blind pods.

Zanab went on to spark an emotional connection with Cole Barnett — who proposed sight unseen.

“I couldn’t be happier to be in this pod right now. I could go on and on and on about how I’m falling in love with you,” Cole, 27, gushed about his future wife during their pod proposal. “I could talk about the life that I see with you of us traveling together and having kids together. I could tell you how damn attracted I am to you without ever even seeing you.”

He added: “I definitely wouldn’t have found you outside of here. I don’t think you’re the type of girl I would’ve gone for, but I feel like you’re exactly the type of girl that I needed to go for. I love you.”

Zanab, for her part, excitedly accepted the Texas native’s proposal and eagerly started planning for their future. “Cole, I don’t care what you look like, I would love to be your wife,” the flight attendant said in an episode, which dropped on Netflix earlier this month. “I hope [to] have, like, a very long life together with just, like, so much happiness with you.”

While the newly engaged couple were excited to blend their lives, things took a turn during the cast’s trip to Malibu.

“I think in the ideal world with a fiancé that you just got engaged to, like, you’d wake up [and] you’d have a really sweet morning, like, just a little coffee [and] breakfast in bed, holding one another,” Zanab admitted during a confessional during the third episode. “Cole just kind of rolled out of bed and got right out of bed and then didn’t really talk to me for a couple hours. As a woman, I think it’s very easy to get in your head about those things. Like, ‘Hey, what changed?’ ‘What did I do?’ ‘Is it me?’ At this point, I don’t even know if he’s physically into me.”

While the twosome were eventually able to turn a corner following their fight, Cole made waves after he told his fiancée that he found fellow costar Colleen Reed attractive. Zanab, for her part, felt insecure that her man rated the 26-year-old ballet dancer a “10 out of 10” and only gave her a “nine out of 10.” Cole attempted to keep the peace — and their nuptials on track — but Zanab was hurt that she felt like her man wasn’t attracted to her. The realtor later suggested a “fiancé swap” with Colleen and Matt Bolton after the engaged couple got into a heated argument about how Cole handled his first meeting with the PR strategist.

