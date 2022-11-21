Pet peeves after the pods. Love Is Blind‘s Colleen Reed is still adjusting to life in the real world with husband Matt Bolton.

The ballet dancer fielded questions from fans during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, November 20, as she and Matt decorated for the holidays. When asked whether Matt does anything that turns her off, Colleen didn’t hold back in her response.

“The biggest ick that Matt gives me is he puts, like, the egg shells in the carton after he’s done using the egg,” she explained. “It is the most aggravating thing that you can do to me because I have eggs literally every single morning. If he makes me breakfast, I open [the carton] up and there’s eggs [everywhere].”

As for her spouse’s biggest pet peeves about her, the PR specialist teased, “Obviously he doesn’t have an ick because I’m perfect.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Colleen hinted at the pair’s Thanksgiving plans — the couple are traveling to Pennsylvania to visit Colleen’s parents — and clarified whether she and Matt are living together following their wedding on season 3 of Love Is Blind.

“No, we don’t live together right now,” she told her followers. “But we will in the spring. … Leases [were] a big factor in why we decided to not move in together right away, but it was mainly due to the fact that we wanted to slow things down.”

The couple connected in the pods and got engaged sight unseen. Throughout their journey on the Netflix series, the pair faced a handful of challenges — and Matt even threatened to leave multiple times before the duo’s wedding day. Ultimately, the stars decided to say “I do” and were one of two couples to tie the knot. (Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux also got married during the season finale.)

When the season 3 contestants returned for the reunion special, some viewers grew concerned about Colleen’s strained body language while sitting next to the sales executive, claiming it could have been a sign that the relationship was abusive. The twosome shut down the speculation during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Some of the comments are just laughable at how wrong it is or way off the mark they are,” Colleen told Us. “[What’s] been hard is the criticism for each of us personally, because we know each other, we know the person. And I can see the things that they’re saying about him, and he can see the things that people are saying about me. And it’s like, ‘No, that’s not true. Don’t let that get to your head [or] let that affect you. Don’t let that change you.’ We know us. But when it comes to the personal stuff, that’s what stings.”

Matt agreed that it’s “tough” to see the debates online about their romance. “If that’s how they’re gonna feel, then that’s on them. We know how we are. We know who we are and we love each other to death and we’re just continuing to do our thing,” he told Us. “That’s a tricky topic to discuss, but yeah, it hurt being accused of some of the things that people are saying.”

Colleen previously penned a sweet tribute to her beau after the reunion special hit Netflix. “Thank you to this man for holding me up when I was not my best. Thank you for being my boulder as you promised to me in our vows,” she captioned an Instagram photo of Matt hugging her in a tight embrace. “During the reunion, I was not okay given the negative commentary I had experienced. I’ll be honest in saying I let the internet tear me down and take the light away from me. Matt did not let this happen.”

She concluded: “He has done everything possible to put a smile back on my face and bring me back. I held onto him for support. He reassured me that I was going to be okay. Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can’t thank him enough for being there for me.”