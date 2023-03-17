Needing an upgrade! Love Is Blind’s Colleen Reed fell in love with Matt Bolton in the pods sight unseen — but she still wants bling she’s proud to show off.

“I always wear my [wedding] band but I’m waiting to see him get down on one knee with my own two eyes,” Colleen, 27, quipped during a Thursday, March 16, Instagram Q&A alongside a photo of herself holding up her ring finger with a thin silver band.

The professional ballet dancer shared that the original ring she received from Matt on the Netflix series is a 2 to 3-carat solitaire oval diamond with a simple band — and the sparkler’s diamond popped off after only “a day of getting it.”

When asked whether the rings the contestants are given on the Netflix series are “good,” Colleen replied, “There could be … improvements.”

The Pennsylvania native and Matt, 28, got engaged during season 3 of Love Is Blind, which aired in October 2022. Throughout the season, the pair were often hot and cold with each other. They faced multiple conflicts before their wedding day — and Matt even threatened to ditch the relationship more than once.

The twosome’s biggest challenge, however, was moving on from Colleen’s conversation with costar Cole Barnett, who confessed that the Ballet North Texas performer was the person he would usually be attracted to in the “real world.” She agreed, which didn’t sit well with Matt or Cole’s then-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey.

Despite their struggles, the couple went on to say “I do” but raised eyebrows during the show’s November 2022 reunion episode when they revealed that they still weren’t living together despite being married for more than a year.

Matt and his wife later opened up about the reason they chose to keep their separate homes.

“We set up our leases [to] end at the same time so that we wouldn’t have to worry about breaking a lease or having to pay for two leases,” Colleen exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “So, [we’re looking at] around May of next year or something like that.”

Matt, for his part, revealed that the logistics of their respective leases were only a small portion of the decision to wait on finding their forever home.

“It was more of … ‘cause [the show] is such an expedited process, we knew that we loved each other and that we wanted to be with each other, but we still kind of wanna do it on our terms,” he told Us. “And by saying that, I just mean we’re continuing to get to know each other. Moving in with each other is a huge step.”

Viewers also grew concerned about Colleen’s strained body language during the reunion special, claiming it could have been a sign that the relationship was abusive — a rumor the duo quickly shut down.

“Some of the comments are just laughable at how wrong it is or way off the mark they are,” Colleen told Us at the time. “[What’s] been hard is the criticism for each of us personally, because we know each other, we know the person. And I can see the things that they’re saying about him, and he can see the things that people are saying about me. And it’s like, ‘No, that’s not true. Don’t let that get to your head [or] let that affect you. Don’t let that change you.’ We know us. But when it comes to the personal stuff, that’s what stings.”

Matt agreed that it’s “tough” to see the debates online about their romance, but he recognized that he can’t control what other people think.

“We know how we are. We know who we are and we love each other to death and we’re just continuing to do our thing,” he explained. “That’s a tricky topic to discuss, but yeah, it hurt being accused of some of the things that people are saying.”