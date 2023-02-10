Following a second proposal, Sikiru “SK” Alagbada and Raven Ross’ happily ever after didn’t last long.

Netflix viewers caught up with the season 3 cast of Love Is Blind — which also includes couples Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux and single castmates Zanab Jaffrey, Cole Barnett, Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez— during the three-episode After the Altar special that started streaming on Friday, February 10.

At the time of filming — seemingly fall 2022 — SK and Raven were dating long-distance after he turned her down on their wedding day. Although she originally didn’t want to relocate to California while he completed an MBA program at the University of California, Berkeley, the pilates instructor was more open to the idea as they got more serious. SK seemingly proved how much he wanted to make things work with Raven when he proposed during the third episode.

“We’ve always done things our very own way, without fear of what everyone else thinks,” he said after he got down on one knee. “Our love has flourished in the most unimaginable way and I can’t wait to continue writing the story. I commit to you my very best self, I commit to love you and let you grow without borders. I commit to let you flourish without limits and love you til the very end. Raven Michelle, will you marry me again?”

While Raven tearfully accepted, “a few months” later, she learned that SK had allegedly been unfaithful.

“Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over,” she told the camera. “It’s so crazy to watch it back and, like, remember my feelings then. … I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that’s the person that I saw and I loved every day too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with.”

SK didn’t share his side of the story on the show, but he denied allegations made by a woman named Hannah Beth in a statement in November 2022, saying in part: “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

Many viewers may still have questions about what exactly went down between SK and Hannah, who shared alleged text messages and vacation pics with the reality star via TikTok — and his costars feel the same way.

“We were very shocked. I still don’t understand it, honestly,” Alexa exclusively told Us Weekly before After the Altar premiered. “And I see Raven all the time, [she’s] one of my absolute best friends. And she’s a really good person and it really sucks that that happened to her. And he had everybody fooled. We’ve been on trips with them, so I was definitely one of the people [who] didn’t believe it at all [at first]. I immediately texted her like, ‘Do you see what’s happening?’ And it was definitely shocking. I’m still processing that one.”

Nancy told Us that she was also “completely caught off guard” by the scandal.

“It was a complete letdown because I think for me, like, one of the most emotional reactions I had at the reunion was processing Raven’s wedding. And I told her this, I said, ‘I bawled my eyes out and weeped like a baby at your wedding.’ And so, when I heard about what happened, like, where is the trash can? … We need to put someone in that trash,” she teased.

Nancy added that SK “bamboozled all of us.”

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for more takeaways from the three-episode special: