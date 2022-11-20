A subtle change. Raven Ross has tweaked her social media profile to remove any loved-up pictures with boyfriend Sikiru “SK” Alagbada.

Raven, 29, and SK, 34, had been sharing their sweet relationship milestones via Instagram and TikTok ever since they announced during the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion that they had reconciled.

“The path that led me to you is one less traveled. Some even say one never traveled. Finding you in the most unexpected way will never make sense to everyone, and that’s OK,” the twosome captioned a joint Instagram post on November 11. “Our love is patient, intentional and fun. Just how we like it.”

Raven, for her part, has since scrubbed the post — as well as other photos prominently featuring her man — from her profile. The only Love Is Blind-themed pics that remain are a slideshow of wedding-day images and a reunion snap with the other season 3 ladies. The Pilates instructor seemingly offered insight into her social media change, sharing an Instagram Story with “🙏 🙏” on Saturday, November 19.

The fitness trainer’s social media moves come hours after her boyfriend — who initially walked away at the altar — was accused of cheating.

“It all started in 2019 … We became good friends & started dating,” TikTok user @HannahBethStyle claimed in a Friday, November 18, video, sharing alleged photos and texts with SK. “Broke up mutually & remained friends. Fast forward to late July 2021, he invites me to go to Europe. … We left Ibiza & flew back to Madrid. I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name ‘fiancée.’ I waited to confront him until dinner [because] I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw.”

Hannah Beth went on to allege that the data engineer — who filmed Love Is Blind season 3 in May 2021 — told her that his “fiancée” was just “for the $” and they were only friends. “I didn’t 100% believe him but he never gave me a reason to not trust him, so I just trusted his word & it made sense at the time,” she claimed.

Neither Raven nor SK have addressed the infidelity allegations or shared an update about their relationship status at the time of publication.

The Nigeria native first met Raven in the season 3 pods during the Netflix experiment, which began airing last month. After a deep emotional connection, he proposed sight unseen. Following a rocky post-pod journey, SK ultimately opted not to say “I do” during their wedding.

“It was like merging two different people from two different continents trying to make this work,” he exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of his reasoning. “And I just felt like we still had a lot of unresolved differences that adding a marriage on top of that still would not help us resolve. Also, I would’ve had to move, like, four days after we got married and because of where we are at in our relationship, I didn’t think our relationship was ready for that.”

The pair were eventually able to find compromises and announced during the season reunion that they had reunited.

“We’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient,” Raven told Us of her reconciliation with the California resident. “We’ve been working on it and he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience. It’s been great.”

The former bride even shared a Thursday, November 17, TikTok video, in which she praised the benefits of couples’ therapy. In the comments, she later replied to several fans asking about the nature of the long-distance couple’s connection. “We are [doing fine],” she replied to one social media user, a comment which has since been deleted.