Love is messy. Season 3 Love Is Blind contestants Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada learned that first-hand, as viewers watched their roller-coaster relationship play out on screen and off.

“In some ways, I was definitely shocked,” Raven exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 about her beau saying no to her at the altar on their wedding day — a dramatic moment that stunned both the Pilates instructor and fans alike.

Season 3 of the Netflix hit premiered in October 2022, and the couple got engaged in the pods before meeting face to face. When SK revealed he wasn’t ready for marriage, the bride opted to look on the bright side of the situation.

“Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” she shared with Us after the season finale. “And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”

As of November 2022, the two are still together — and they revealed on the season 3 reunion that they were trying to make the most of dating long-distance.

“We’ve been working on [our relationship]. And he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience,” the Dallas resident gushed to Us about SK, who moved to California for grad school. “It’s been great.”

The couple also noted during the reunion special that their romance had “grown so much” from the distance.

Weeks later, however, SK found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal when a woman accused him of talking to her on a dating app while he was with Raven. The fitness instructor, for her part, took to social media to address the rumors.

“I don’t have anything to say about it. To summarize, rumors are rumors. And we’re fine. We’re good,” she said in November 2022 after sharing several videos of herself reacting to the drama, including footage of herself on the phone that she captioned, “Me calling att to pull up the messages y’all we’re talking about.”

Raven added: “That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Raven and SK’s ups and downs: