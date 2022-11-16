Love is messy. Season 3 Love Is Blind contestants Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada learned that first-hand, as viewers watched their roller-coaster relationship play out on screen and off.
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada’s Ups and Downs: Wedding Drama, Cheating Rumors and More
Love is messy. Season 3 Love Is Blind contestants Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada learned that first-hand, as viewers watched their roller-coaster relationship play out on screen and off.
“In some ways, I was definitely shocked,” Raven exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 about her beau saying no to her at the altar on their wedding day — a dramatic moment that stunned both the Pilates instructor and fans alike.
Season 3 of the Netflix hit premiered in October 2022, and the couple got engaged in the pods before meeting face to face. When SK revealed he wasn't ready for marriage, the bride opted to look on the bright side of the situation.
“Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” she shared with Us after the season finale. “And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”
As of November 2022, the two are still together — and they revealed on the season 3 reunion that they were trying to make the most of dating long-distance.
“We’ve been working on [our relationship]. And he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience,” the Dallas resident gushed to Us about SK, who moved to California for grad school. “It’s been great.”
The couple also noted during the reunion special that their romance had “grown so much” from the distance.
Weeks later, however, SK found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal when a woman accused him of talking to her on a dating app while he was with Raven. The fitness instructor, for her part, took to social media to address the rumors.
“I don’t have anything to say about it. To summarize, rumors are rumors. And we’re fine. We’re good,” she said in November 2022 after sharing several videos of herself reacting to the drama, including footage of herself on the phone that she captioned, “Me calling att to pull up the messages y’all we’re talking about.”
Raven added: “That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him.”
Keep scrolling to see all of Raven and SK’s ups and downs:
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Meet-Cute
Like their fellow Love Is Blind contestants, Raven and SK met on the show. (Season 3 was filmed in 2021.)
Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Engaged
The pair were one of five couples on season 3 to get engaged, and did so during the pods.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Altar-cation
While Raven said “I do” to SK on their wedding day — they held a traditional Nigerian ceremony to honor the computer scientist’s heritage — he did not.
Raven later told Us that she was “definitely shocked” at the time, but she emphasized that she and knew what they meant to each other. “Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” she shared.
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
What Went Wrong?
“It is no question in my mind. I love Raven. I know she’s probably mad and angry, but I just would feel really bad and really guilty to continue on in a marriage with her when I know there are so many other unanswered questions,” SK told producers at the time. “It’s not just about me having to leave after our marriage. It’s about her not being flexible to maybe move to California with me. It’s also about certain things I know for a fact that she’s very strong about. I still have a little bit of an issue with the family situation. I have thought about the risk of losing her forever because of my decision today, but as sad as it sounds, I think I would rather lose her than be in a marriage with her where I will feel a lot of shortcomings from her every day.”
Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Dating Long-Distance
In November 2022, the couple revealed during the season 3 reunion that they were still together and dating long-distance for now. Raven and SK also confessed that they didn’t sleep together until after the wedding that wasn’t.
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
November 2022
“We’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient,” Raven told Us in November 2022 about her reaction to SK denying her at the altar.
“It was like merging two different people from two different continents trying to make this work,” SK exclusively told Us about why he didn't say "I do" on their wedding day. “And I just felt like we still had a lot of unresolved differences that adding a marriage on top of that still would not help us resolve. Also, I would’ve had to move, like, four days after we got married and because of where we are at in our relationship, I didn’t think our relationship was ready for that.”
He further explained: “After the show, I reached out to her and we talked things over and we are on good terms. We’re just taking things one day at a time right now. I’m very consumed with school, so it’s been very, very hard to even try to do anything serious. … We’re just taking things one day at a time.”
Despite speculation of infidelity — SK was accused of sending messages to another woman while in a relationship with Raven — the workout guru set the record straight via social media in November 2022, saying, “Rumors are rumors.”
“That’s my man and I’m sticking beside him,” she added.