Sharing his side. Love Is Blind alum Sikiru “SK” Alagbada denied cheating on former fiancée Raven Ross, claiming that they weren’t together when he was allegedly dating other women.

“All the allegations about me cheating are false,” the MBA student, 34, told Life & Style on Wednesday, November 30, adding that he didn’t consider TikTok user @HannahBethStyle to be his ex-girlfriend. “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

SK’s comments come over one week after the TikTok personality claimed that she was dating SK while he was also seeing Raven, 29, after Love Is Blind season 3. “It all started in 2019 … We became good friends & started dating,” Hanna Beth alleged in a video posted on November 18. “Broke up mutually & remained friends. Fast forward to late July 2021, he invites me to go to Europe. … We left Ibiza & flew back to Madrid. I asked to see his phone to send pics to myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact name ‘fiancée.’”

The social media personality claimed that SK told her that he and the pilates instructor were pretending to be together “for the $” and were actually friends. “I didn’t 100% believe him but he never gave me a reason to not trust him, so I just trusted his word & it made sense at the time,” she said.

The Nigeria native, who filmed season 3 in early 2021, disputed her version of events to Life & Style, claiming that he and Raven “were not dating” when he was speaking to Hannah Beth. “A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship,” he said. “When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman.”

SK continued: “The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don’t realize that.”

Despite getting engaged to Raven in the pods without meeting face to face, he eventually decided to reject her at the altar during the Love Is Blind finale. “It was like merging two different people from two different continents trying to make this work,” he exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month about his decision to walk away. “And I just felt like we still had a lot of unresolved differences that adding a marriage on top of that still would not help us resolve.”

The twosome reconnected after filming wrapped and they announced during the season 3 reunion special that they were giving their relationship another shot. “We’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient,” Raven told Us. “We’ve been working on it and he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience. It’s been great.”

Though the fitness guru initially defended SK amid the cheating allegations, the pair announced that they split for good on November 21. “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Raven wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us.”

She continued: “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

On Thursday, November 24, SK claimed that the cheating allegations were “false[ly] misrepresented with malicious intent to extort” via his Instagram Story, adding that he would be “actively pursuing legal actions against the accuser.”