Everything to Know So Far About Love Is Blind Season 5

After a dramatic season 4, Love Is Blind fans won’t have to wait long to watch more couples have a shot at love.

In June 2023, two months after the season finale of season 4, Nick Lachey shared a teaser video with fans. “What’s incredible is that this love experiment has been working all around the world,” the former 98 Degrees band member, who has cohosted the dating show alongside wife Vanessa Lachey since its premiere, said before giving viewers a sneak peek at season 5.

In the clip, fans get a glimpse of a connection between a potential couple in the pods.

The twosome jump right into a deep conversation with the man asking, “What are you looking for in a partner?”

After the woman reveals that she has a “bad track record of crappy relationships,” the duo proceed to talk about their relationship history. “I was actually engaged,” the man says, while the woman responds that she was actually married before.

According to Netflix, the series is set to air September 2023 with Entertainment Tonight confirming that Nick and Vanessa will be back as hosts despite criticism from some fans.

The husband and wife duo — who have hosted LIB since its premiere in February 2020 — came under fire during the season 4 reunion after some viewers felt that the couple showed personal bias toward contestants by asking them invasive questions.

Season 4 cast member Paul Peden, who got engaged to Micah Lussier in the pods, told ET that he felt as if Vanessa took Micah’s side when pressing the exes about why they didn’t say “I do” at the altar.

Following their heated exchange, Vanessa sent Peden flowers, seemingly offering an apology. “Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey,” the reality star wrote via his Instagram Stories alongside a snap of the bouquet.

Aside from some criticism, Nick promises that LIB continues to have diverse casting each season.

“There is quite a bit of diversity in the casting. We certainly have no control nor does anyone else in terms of who connects with who and which of those relationships move on to the next level,” Lachey told Women’s Health in March 2023. “Speaking as someone who’s there from day one, and sees all the people that are there from day one, I do think that they’ve done a good job of trying to cast diversely and will continue to. You’ll see that in season three and four and five.”

The musician added that each season is much different than the one before.

“We’ve filmed five seasons,” Nick explained in the same interview. “Every single one is so different from the others, so that’s what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective.”

Scroll below for everything we know so far about season 5: