Love is healing! Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier is thriving following her split from ex-fiancé Paul Peden.

“Truly i have never felt happier, lighter, and more in tune with myself. sometimes you have to hit the lowest lows to get where you need to be ♥️ #mentalhealthawarenessmonth,” Lussier, 27, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 8, alongside a video of moments from her life over the past year.

In the montage, the reality star can be seen crying on multiple occasions before adding clips of herself traveling around the world, indulging in delicious food and enjoying time at the lake with her friends.

Micah’s post comes less than two weeks after her former fiancé Peden, 29, debuted his new romance with girlfriend Geneva Dunham via social media. “Maybe best cocktails in San Diego,” the environmental scientist captioned a sweet selfie of him and Dunham during a California vacation.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lussier and Peden got engaged in the pods on season 4 of the Netflix dating series, which premiered in March. The duo faced a handful of challenges on their way to the alter — including Micah’s lingering feelings for fellow contestant Kwame Appiah — and ultimately didn’t tie the knot.

When the moment came to say “I do,” Lussier insisted that Peden be the first to answer on their wedding day. “It was kind of the last chance [for Paul] to, like, show me that you’re willing to take the risk and take the jump,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April of the tense finale moment. “And I think that having him answer first was really the only way to do that. I worried that, maybe, he would say yes if I said yes — and I really wanted him to answer from his heart.”

Paul, for his part, told Us that he was “super torn” up about his choice “until the very moment” he was standing in front of his bride.

“And I hadn’t made the decision, you know, as soon as it came out of my mouth, that’s when the decision was made,” he explained. “I don’t regret it. It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that.”

While twosome briefly gave their relationship another try after cameras stopped rolling, they ultimately decided to call it quits for good prior to the season 4 reunion in April.

“We decided that we were going to try, and we eventually did try,” Micah explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “At that point, we were doing long distance and what was really hard about that was that the foundation was such a mess.”

Peden later faced heat from Lussier — and cohost Vanessa Lachey — when he confessed he couldn’t see the marketing campaign manager as a mother. For Lussier, it was the moment that closed the book on the pair’s romances forever.

“I think I’ve always held a place in my heart that maybe there was a future for Paul and after hearing that, not only is there obviously not, but there kind of never was,” she told ET in April. “And I feel a little duped. I think growing, moving on and moving forward is what’s on the horizon.”

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix.