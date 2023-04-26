All in the past? Love Is Blind‘s Micah Lussier gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her relationship with Paul Peden following their dramatic breakup.

“A glimpse into our relationship through our own lense [sic] after filming,” the 27-year-old captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 25. “Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you 🤍.”

Micah’s upload featured black-and-white footage of the now-exes from before their split, including plenty of PDA. In one clip, Paul, 29, leaned in to plant a kiss on Micah’s cheek as she caressed the side of his face. The twosome were also shown cuddling in bed and holding hands on a walk outside.

“Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it’s difficult it’s also an opportunity for growth,” Micah’s caption continued. “Thank you all for being a part of our journey.”

The environmental scientist gave Micah an equally loving shout-out in the comments section, writing, “My love for you isn’t going anywhere. Maybe we’re together, maybe we’re not, but regardless, we’ll still have that no matter what.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Fans of the Netflix reality show, meanwhile, were torn about whether they were rooting for the pair to get back together. “If he’s not posting you sis, why are you posting him 😰,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said they hoped Micah and Paul were “end game.”

The marketing manager shared the same video via her TikTok account on Tuesday with an identical caption — and she gave a major update on her personal life in the comments. When one follower asked whether Micah “just went to stay [with her] parents in Seattle to be on the show” despite living in Scottsdale, Arizona, she replied: “I own a condo in Seattle. I was going back and forth from my place in AZ and my condo here at the time. Now I live full time in Seattle ♥️.”

Micah and Paul got engaged in the pods on season 4 of the reality dating show, which premiered in March. The pair faced a handful of challenges on their way to the altar — including Micah’s lingering connection with costar Kwame Appiah — and ultimately didn’t tie the knot.

Micah insisted that Paul be the first to answer on their wedding day, later explaining her decision to Us Weekly. “It was kind of the last chance [for Paul] to, like, show me that you’re willing to take the risk and take the jump,” she exclusively told Us of the finale moment. “And I think that having him answer first was really the only way to do that. I worried that, maybe, he would say yes if I said yes — and I really wanted him to answer from his heart.”

While she “never doubted” that her ex-fiancé “cared” about her, Micah pointed out that “there’s no way of telling” whether they’d still be together if they had gotten married.

Paul revealed during the season 4 reunion special earlier this month that the twosome tried dating again after their split, but he exclusively told Us that he had no regrets about how their journey ended.

“It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that,” he explained.