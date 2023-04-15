More love to share! Love Is Blind season 4 highlighted six couples’ journeys from the Netflix pods to the wedding aisle, but there were actually two more pairs who were keen to take the proposal plunge.

Jimmy Forde and Josh “JP” Schultz both found love during the Seattle-set iteration of the pod experiment, which first dropped on Netflix last month. Jimmy, 29, found an instant spark with cast member Wendi Kong.

“One of the first things she said to me was that she packed half a suitcase coming here and it was so jarring and different than anything else I’ve heard from any of the other women,” the technical product manager told Netflix’s Tudum in an interview published on Friday, April 14. “Immediately, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s who I need to be with.”

After hours and hours of deep conversation, Jimmy opted to propose sight unseen. “It gave me a chance to really be real and verbalize to somebody what I’ve always been looking for and tell them, ‘You’re the person that fits this mold for me,’” he told the outlet. “[Meeting her in person was] probably one of the happiest moments in my life.”

Wendi, 28, was equally excited to meet her beau in real life, however, their journey was not selected to continue on the reality TV show. The newly engaged couple left the pods to privately settle into their new blended life.

“That’s where it started going back down to earth and everything started to unravel a bit,” Jimmy claimed to Tudum, noting they split three months later. “[We had different visions of] how we view relationships in general.”

Neither Jimmy nor the engineer regret their brief romance, and they have remained on amicable terms.

“It was definitely recalibrating for me. [The show] pushed me and stretched me in ways that I wouldn’t have normally been stretched,” Wendi told Tudum earlier this month.

Jimmy has even poked fun at his lack of screen time by adding “Forgotten cast of S4 @loveisblindnetflix” to his Instagram bio. After a follower asked why he was excluded from filming, he replied: “Not a question for me … I was myself, did my best and had fun with it 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

JP, 30, also was certain that he found The One in Ava Jenson during Love Is Blind season 4. The plant operations director and the communications specialist, 32, naturally gravitated toward each other in the pods before getting engaged.

“Everything I felt in [the pods] felt real. I was so excited when she said yes,” JP told Tudum, noting their in-person reveal felt “emotional and heavy.”

Ava, for her part, noticed a shift in her fiancé after they left the experiment. “I saw him at the airport, and he was a completely different person,” she alleged on Friday. “As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate and it pinged a bit and I looked down and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement.”

JP, however, asserts that he merely hoped to reset their expectations because he did not want to get married on the accelerated timeline that is the premise of Love Is Blind. Ava was ultimately “shocked and humiliated,” and their pod bond never recovered.

JP did make close friendships with several of the other Love Is Blind men, even briefly chatting with them at the cast’s on-camera birthday party for Chelsea Griffin.

Neither of the two failed engagements were followed on the show and producers have not revealed why neither JP and Ava nor Jimmy and Wendi were chosen for the next step.

Love Is Blind season 4 instead covered the love stories of Chelsea, 32, and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden and Marshall Glaze and Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds. Zack Goytowski, who was briefly engaged to Irina Solomonova, later rekindled his pod romance with Bliss Poureetezadi, which also received screentime. Only Chelsea and Kwame, Tiffany and Brett and Zack and Bliss ended up getting married in the season 4 finale, which dropped on Friday.

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix. The cast’s reunion airs live on the streaming giant on Sunday, April 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET.