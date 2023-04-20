Getting back out there. Khloé Kardashian has an interesting idea when it comes to her search for The One — which includes an appearance on another reality show.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍 I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?” the Good American cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram photo with Love Is Blind‘s Alexa Lemieux on Wednesday, April 19.

The season 3 alum, 28, replied in the comments section, writing, “Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥.”

The Kardashians star recently discussed her plans to get back into dating by potentially joining an app. “I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year. But as of now, I haven’t yet,” the California native shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month.

Shortly before the pre-taped interview aired, Kardashian raised eyebrows when she was spotted spending time with ex Tristan Thompson. In footage shared by a fan on social media, the former couple stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru together.

Kardashian and Thompson, 32, were first linked in September 2016. Days before they welcomed their first child together, daughter True, in 2018, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. The twosome stayed together at the time, but they called it quits in February 2019 after the professional basketball player kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

In August 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and the athlete had rekindled their romance. Less than one year later, however, the duo split again before reconciling in fall 2021. They split for good that December.

After their breakup, Kardashian was briefly linked to a private equity investor in June 2022. The Hulu personality didn’t identify her new man and the romance eventually fizzled out.

Thompson’s personal life, meanwhile, made headlines once when he got sued for child support by fitness model Maralee Nichols. After requesting genetic testing, Thompson publicly acknowledged son Theo’s paternity one month after the child’s arrival in December 2021.

In his lengthy social media statement, the Canada native also issued an apology to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Us confirmed in July 2022 that Thompson and Kardashian were getting ready to expand their family with a second child ahead of his paternity scandal. The exes welcomed a son via surrogate later that month. (Thompson, for his part, also shares 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

More recently, Kardashian and Thompson have been focused on their family of four. According to a source, Thompson is still interested in rekindling their romance since their son’s arrival.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” an insider shared with Us earlier this month. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family. He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”