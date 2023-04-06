Ready to mingle? Khloé Kardashian confirmed she is currently single following her public ups and downs with Tristan Thompson — but is she trying to get back out into the dating scene?

“I haven’t yet. I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year. But as of now, I haven’t yet,” Kardashian, 38, shared on the Wednesday, April 5, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Shortly before the pre-taped interview aired, the reality star was spotted at a McDonald’s drive-thru with Thompson, 32. In footage shared by an employee on social media, the former couple seemed to be on friendly terms as they stopped at the fast-food joint on Wednesday.

Kardashian and Thompson were first linked in September 2016. Days before they welcomed their first child together, daughter True, in 2018, the former Boston Celtics player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women. The twosome stayed together at the time, but they called it quits in February 2019 after the professional basketball player kissed Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

In August 2020, Us confirmed that the Good American cofounder and the athlete had rekindled their romance. Less than one year later, however, the duo split again before reconciling again in fall 2021. They split for good that December.

Thompson’s private life made headlines again when news broke that he was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols. In the paperwork filed in June 2021, the fitness model, 32, claimed that the NBA player was the father of her baby. The Canada native, for his part, acknowledged in his court response that he hooked up with Nichols that March — while he was still dating Kardashian.

Thompson publicly acknowledged the child’s paternity after his son’s arrival in December 2021. The Strong Looks Better Naked author later shocked fans when news broke that she was expecting a second child with Thompson. The exes welcomed a son via surrogate in July 2022.

“Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider shared with Us at the time, adding that the baby was conceived ahead of Thompson’s paternity scandal. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Since then, a second source shared that Kardashian and Thompson have maintained a platonic relationship.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the insider said earlier this month. “At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family. He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”