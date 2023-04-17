Fans of Love Is Blind know that Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze had a messy split — but what didn’t viewers see?

After Jackie, 27, hinted in various interviews that her ex-fiancé, also 27, made a “derogatory” remark about her before they ended things for good, he is sharing his side of the story.

“It happened off camera when we were filling out the marriage certificate,” Jackie told Love Is Blind costar Vanessa Lachey during a pre-taped reunion segment. “He had called me a derogatory name and we fought about it and he left for three days. I think what it was, was it was a bad joke. It was one of those where we were joking, but it just came off as bad.”

During the live Love Is Blind reunion — which will be streaming for all subscribers on Monday, April 17, at 3 p.m. EST after technical difficulties — Marshall admitted that he told his then-partner, “‘You got a strong jawline. I mean, like, you could’ve been a man for all I know.’”

Per Variety, the Baltimore native denied using a “derogatory term” as “that word is not in my vocabulary.”

Those who were able to get the reunion to stream after more than an hour of delay on Sunday also learned that Jackie has been dating their costar Josh Demas since they reconnected following her broken engagement. Marshall told his castmates that he felt “slighted” that Jackie and Josh weren’t in attendance and only did a pre-taped segment with Vanessa.

“There’s a lot that’s going into this and I’m just going to direct this to the public. At this point, this is not about Jackie and Marshall anymore. Let that be bygones, ” he said. “Let them move on, let me move on and just forget it. Jackie and Josh are happy. She’s happy. I’m happy. Let it die.”

Jackie, for her part, previously told Us Weekly that she had no interest in speaking to Marshall.

“Once that [breakup] was done, he got the dial tone. He couldn’t get in contact with me,” she said. “I haven’t talked to him. He can’t talk to me. I’m good off that. I’m in a happy relationship and that’s it.”

The dental associate also confirmed that she and Josh, who had their own relationship in the pods before she got engaged to Marshall, are living together.

“Me and Josh — we live together. “We’re going on a year on the 27th of April,” Jackie told Us. “This is exactly how it was supposed to happen. I think if me and Josh would have chose[n] each other in the pods, I think, maybe, our story would’ve been a little bit different than how it is now. But to be honest, like, this was already in the motion [and] in the plan because of the Lord above.”

Jackie concluded: “I don’t regret anything. The only regret I do have is I didn’t talk to Josh in the pods to have, like, that breakup. But, you know, when Marshall said, ‘Men handles men business,’ who am I — as a woman — to question my man’s conversation with another man? I’m just gonna be like, ‘OK, cool, that’s it and I’m just gonna go with that.’”