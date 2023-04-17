Love is blind — and late. After the live premiere of Love Is Blind‘s reunion was delayed for 75 minutes, other companies couldn’t help poking a little fun at Netflix.

“We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion 😉,” read a tweet from Bravo’s official account on Sunday, April 16, as fans wondered why the season 4 reunion hadn’t yet started. Hulu, meanwhile, shared a screenshot of Kerry Washington in the show Little Fires Everywhere, with a subtitle reading simply, “Hmm.”

Blockbuster, whose business model was effectively destroyed by Netflix, also got in a dig, tweeting, “Remember renting vhs from us. You could start it on time no problem … This is what we get.”

Other brands got in on the action too, with Dunkin’s official account tweeting, “The live reunion is late for its 8pm meeting, my 9am doesn’t stand a chance.” Several companies replied with their own jokes, including Ritz Crackers, which added, “Reschedules to 11.”

Even New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a suggestion for how Netflix could fix the problem. “Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this,” the politician, 33, tweeted on Sunday, referring to the person who fixed Brett Brown‘s pants on the day of his wedding. “I believe in her.”

The live reunion was set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, but when the show didn’t start on time, the streaming service tweeted that the episode would begin at 8:15 p.m. That time came and went, and viewers began wondering whether their own internet connections were bad.

As fans became increasingly vocal on social media, some of Love Is Blind‘s cast members joined the fun. “I’m trying y’all,” tweeted Marshall Glaze alongside a photo of a person standing in front of a wall of cords and machines. Brett, for his part, quipped that the delay was his fault. “I had to run to get my pants tailored … again,” the design director, 36, wrote via his Instagram Story. “My bad y’all!”

According to Vanessa Lachey, the technical difficulties were caused by the amount of viewers attempting to watch the live reunion at once. “Apparently we broke the audience to see this reunion,” the former model, 42 — who hosts the show with her husband, Nick Lachey — explained via Instagram. “We’re not asking any questions to anybody until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones, onto your tablets. I promise we will save all the tea for you. Don’t turn the channel. Don’t stream something else. We’re coming for you.”

Some Netflix subscribers were finally able to watch the reunion after 9 p.m. ET, but many weren’t. The streaming service later apologized for the delay and revealed that the taped reunion would be available on Netflix on Monday, April 17.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon … we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the company tweeted. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

In a second tweet early Monday morning, Netflix confirmed that the episode will premiere globally later in the day. “Promise,” the brand added.

The reunion is set to include interviews with Brett and wife Tiffany Pennywell as well as the season’s two other married couples Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski. Paul Peden, Micah Lussier, Irina Solomonova, and Marshall, 27, were also present, according to an Instagram photo shared by Vanessa. Josh Demas and Jackelina Bonds, meanwhile, participated via video chat.

Love Is Blind‘s season 4 reunion will debut on Netflix Monday, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET.