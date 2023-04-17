All’s well that ends well? Love Is Blind’s Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Josh Demas are still going strong after they reconnected following her broken engagement to Marshall Glaze.

“Me and Josh — we live together,” Jackie, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly. “We’re going on a year on the 27th of April.”

Netflix viewers watched the dental assistant connect with both Marshall, 27, and Josh, 31, in the pods. While she got engaged to Marshall, things imploded before the weddings and she reconnected with Josh.

“This is exactly how it was supposed to happen,” Jackie told Us. “I think if me and Josh would have chose[n] each other in the pods, I think, maybe, our story would’ve been a little bit different than how it is now. But to be honest, like, this was already in the motion [and] in the plan because of the Lord above.”

Jackie, who noted that she knew “as soon” as the former couple returned from Mexico that “it wasn’t gonna work out between me and Marshall,” added that she only has one “regret” about the experience.

“I don’t regret anything. The only regret I do have is I didn’t talk to Josh in the pods to have, like, that breakup. But, you know, when Marshall said, ‘Men handles men business,’ who am I — as a woman — to question my man’s conversation with another man?” she continued. “I’m just gonna be like, ‘OK, cool, that’s it and I’m just gonna go with that.’”

The reality star didn’t keep in touch with her ex-fiancé as she moved on with Josh.

“Once that [breakup] was done, he got the dial tone. He couldn’t get in contact with me,” Jackie said. “I haven’t talked to him. He can’t talk to me. I’m good off that. I’m in a happy relationship and that’s it.”

Marshall, for his part, told Us that he doesn’t have “any ill will toward Jackie or Josh,” explaining: “We shared that experience for quite some time, and I’ll always have that to remember, and I am choosing to hold on to the good memories and let go of the hurtful ones and the one that ultimately ended us. I think that’s best to just put that under the bridge and keep moving and put that in the rearview.”

While the season 4 cast came together for a live reunion on Sunday, April 16 — after hours of technical difficulties — Jackie and Josh appeared virtually via a pre-taped interview with cohost Vanessa Lachey.

“We’re taking our time with everything,” Josh said on the special. “You know what I mean? Life comes at you fast and we don’t want to rush anything. I think sometimes, you can rush love. We live together now. We got a dog. We got a fish.”

Jackie subsequently took to Instagram to praise her man.

“A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it,” she wrote on Sunday. “Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm ❤️ @jdemas Thank you @loveisblindnetflix for this amazing experience 💜.”