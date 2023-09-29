Milton Johnson had a front-row seat to his Love Is Blind fiancée Lydia Velez Gonzalez’s blowout fight with Uche Okoroha.

During the latest episodes of Love Is Blind season 5, which started streaming on Friday, September 29, Uche, 34, point-blank accused his ex-girlfriend Lydia, 32, of going on the show intentionally to rekindle their past romance.

“I feel like that’s such a nuanced thing,” Milton, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 5 premiere. “Truthfully, I have my opinions, but I feel if you really want to know that answer, that would probably be a better answer for Netflix.”

Milton sparked an instant pod connection with Lydia during the experiment, set in Houston this season. As their sight-unseen love story was unfolding, it was revealed that Lydia dated Uche months prior to the show. The bombshell news ultimately proved to be too dramatic for Uche’s pod love interest Aaliyah Cosby, who opted to walk away before proposal day. Milton, for his part, stayed the course and remained focused on his romance with Lydia.

“I think [what] it really just comes down to is our values were the same,” Milton explained to Us of their relationship. “We had the same morals, we wanted the same things out of life. From day one, it just kind of felt like a hit, just felt like a match. So, we just wanted to really pursue that and see where it could take us.”

Milton and Lydia — who have a nearly 7-year age gap — took their relationship to the next level in Friday’s new episodes. After they finally met in person, they were quick to explore physical intimacy on their post-engagement getaway to Mexico.

As their relationship deepened when they met one another’s families and friends, things got real when Uche and Lydia nearly came to blows during a pod squad party. Uche had slammed Lydia about her reality TV intentions, which he initially heard from Aaliyah. Lydia, for her part, denied that she went on the show for Uche.

“I really didn’t have the conversation with them,” Milton told Us of witnessing Lydia and Uche’s fight. “But I went on the show for one reason: to potentially find my future wife. So that’s my first objective.”

He continued: “Lydia had all the traits that I would prefer my wife to have, so I pursued her. It’s just an additional benefit that I got to eat great food and made a great group of friends like Chris [Fox] and the rest of the cast members. But, at the end of the day, [finding love was] the primary objective I came for and I wanted to execute on that. So that takes priority over everything else.”

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop on Fridays.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi