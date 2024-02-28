Love Is Blind’s Jessica Vestal declared that Jimmy Presnell would need an EpiPen after he saw her outside the pods— but he tells Us his airwaves remained clear.

“No, I did not need the EpiPen,” Jimmy, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing season 6 of the Netflix dating series. “When I saw Jess for the first time, I was excited to see her. But let’s quit making this about looks right?”

While in the pods, Jimmy connected with Jessica, 29, and Chelsea Blackwell. After hitting a rough patch with Jessica, Jimmy ultimately proposed to Chelsea, 31, and the couple got engaged. (Chelsea also had another connection in the pods with Trevor Sova.)

Jessica and Jimmy’s connection came to an end late in the pods process. When he finally decided that Chelsea was The One, Jessica roasted Jimmy with her now-viral comment during their breakup.

“When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke,” she declared. “You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on.”

After returning home, Jessica admitted that she was interested in meeting Jimmy to talk out the issues they left behind in the pods. They ultimately came face to face at the lake party in episodes 10 and 11, where the pair worked through their issues and found closure. Despite caring for Jessica, Jimmy told Us he has “no regrets” about the way things played out.

“I will say the way she was looking at me and the way she was talking to me, it definitely brought back some old feelings,” he explained. “And I think we’re blowing the comment about, you’re my No. 1 out of the water just a bit. I was only level setting with her, letting her know that the day before proposal day, she was my No. 1 one going into that day.”

While Jessica believed that Jimmy had his mind made up in the pods and chose not to be upfront with her, he claimed to Us that wasn’t the case. He confessed that he didn’t fully speak his truth because he didn’t want to be “manipulative.”

“I’m not going to tell her something unless I was 100 percent sure. And I didn’t tell Chelsea [I loved her] out of default,” he said of telling Chelsea he loved her in the pods. “I told her because that’s how I felt in that moment. I realized I found my person, but it took a three-and-a-half-hour date with Chelsea to see that.”

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows before their split, either. Jimmy was left stunned by Jessica when she revealed she was a mom after several conversations. Their 10-minute date that ended with Jessica walking out on him also left a bad taste in his mouth. Before their argument, Jimmy had a stunned reaction after learning later on in the process that Jessica was a mother.

“The way she handled conflict was not for me. I got a glimpse of what I might have in the future,” he said. “And I personally don’t care if she’s the hottest girl in the world. If someone’s going to talk down to me and be disrespectful to me, I’m going to.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 air Wednesdays on Netflix.