Jessica Vestal’s Love Is Blind breakup speech marks one of the most savage disses in the show’s history, but she didn’t intend to make waves.

“I don’t own an EpiPen, but in one of my earlier dates with Jimmy [Presnell], and we had so many, he told me that he had to keep an EpiPen on him at all times because he had such severe allergies [that] his airways would close if he didn’t have it,” Jessica, 28, said in a Tuesday, February 20, Instagram Story video.

She continued, “So, it had been top of mind for a couple days. I was thinking, ‘Jeez, if I’m going to date this man, I’m gonna have to learn how to use this EpiPen on him so he doesn’t choke.’ And so, when I was giving my breakup speech, which wasn’t planned or rehearsed, I was just heartbroken and I blacked out and the EpiPen line just fell out.”

Jessica sparked an instant connection with Jimmy, 28, in the pods despite him questioning whether he was ready to be a father. (Jessica shares daughter Autumn, 10, with a past partner.)

Related: Love Is Blind's Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

Jimmy ultimately called off his romance with Jessica before choosing to propose to fellow Love Is Blind season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell. Jessica blurted out her now-viral EpiPen line in her final pod conversation with Jimmy.

“When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke,” she declared. “You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on.”

Jessica and Jimmy will come face-to-face for the first time during the season 6 lake party, which hits Netflix on Wednesday, February 28. She alleged that Jimmy attempted to contact her via social media after leaving the pods.

“Whenever you guys got back [from your post-engagement trip], the day after, he sends me a friend request,” Jessica told costar Laura Dadisman in episode 8, which is now streaming. “I see it come through immediately and I’m [taken aback]. I’m like, ‘Hang on, what do I do? What do I do?’ Eight hours go by and I go back and check and he withdrew the friend request and then put his profile on private.”

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

Jessica added, “I already saw what you look like, [but] you’re just mad ‘cause you can’t see what I look like now, so you’re being petty. I’m like, ‘Ooh, he must be thinking about me.’”

Following their onscreen drama, Jessica no longer holds any ill will toward Jimmy.

“After our last conversation in the pods, I didn’t have an afterthought about it,” Jessica exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “I said my piece there, and I felt like we both came to the mutual understanding that we just weren’t meant for each other and it wouldn’t have ever worked.”

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming. New episodes drop weekly.