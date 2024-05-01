Rob Marciano reported the weather on ABC News and Good Morning America for 10 years before his abrupt firing.

Marciano joined the GMA team in fall 2014, covering the weather desk on the weekends. Nine years later, Marciano traded the weekend shift for traditional Monday through Friday hours, teasing via Instagram that his kids were “psyched that I will now be home most weekends!” (He shares daughter Madelynn and son Mason with ex-wife Eryn Marciano.)

“My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible,” he wrote in September 2023 while celebrating his 10th year with ABC News. “I’m also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff … more to come!”

Following his shocking split from Eryn, news broke in late April 2024 that Rob had been let go from ABC after alleged behavioral and anger issues. The network didn’t comment at the time, and Rob did not immediately address the accusations.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Rob’s ups and downs through the years:

1994

According to Rob’s LinkedIn profile, he began his broadcast career as chief meteorologist for KPLC-TV in Louisiana. Three years later, Rob moved to Oregon to cover the weather for KATU-TV before accepting a job on CNN’s news and weather desk in 2003.

While working at CNN, Rob earned a Peabody Award for his coverage on Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

December 2012

After nine years at CNN, Rob left the news station for the world of celebrity news. He became an anchor at Entertainment Tonight in January 2013.

August 2014

Rob left ET and was subsequently hired to join Ginger Zee’s meteorology team at GMA.

“This is where I came from, weather. I’m just kind of going back to that,” Rob said on his last ET broadcast. “What I learned from Nancy O’Dell and all the incredible journalists at ET, it’s been such a phenomenal ride. But, weather is my true passion and I have to get back to it.”

July 2022

Us Weekly confirmed that Eryn filed for divorce in June 2021 after more than 10 years of marriage.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob said in a statement after news broke of their separation. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

The pair requested a trial to iron out settlement and custody details.

January 2023

According to court records obtained by Us, the divorce was finalized. The documents have been sealed.

March 2023

Page Six reported that Rob was briefly “banned” from GMA’s Time Square Studios. Neither the TV anchor nor ABC addressed the claims at the time.

September 2023

After nine years on the GMA Weekends desk, Rob announced that he was switching his shift to the weekdays in order to spend more time with Madelynn and Mason.

April 2024

Puck News and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Rob was fired by ABC News after multiple staffers allegedly made complaints about his behavior.