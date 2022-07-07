A hush-hush split.​​ Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano’s wife, Eryn Marciano, filed for divorce from the television personality after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Per legal documents obtained by Us, the real estate agent filed the divorce paperwork in June 2021 with the Westchester, New York, Supreme Court. On May 10, an order for a trial was filed.

The Marcianos, who share 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason, tied the knot in November 2010 — and appear to remain dedicated coparents to their children despite their split.

In April, the GMA star, 54, and the Compass realtor took their kids on a trip to Disney World. Rob shared multiple photos of their family vacation via Instagram, including two pictures of the family of four — as well as sweet selfies and a video of Madelynn with her hands in the air while riding the Thunder Mountain roller coaster with her dad. However, he also seemed to hint at potential trouble in paradise.

“Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️,” the weatherman captioned the Instagram carousel.

The Disney getaway may have offered Rob much respite from his everyday life. Fans grew concerned in May when they noticed that the forecaster had been missing from GMA Weekend, prompting viewers to believe that he is on a hiatus. In June, fellow meteorologist Sam Champion filled in for Ginger Zee during a GMA episode, a role that Rob typically covers.

Later that month, on June 24, the ABC journalist revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 during his birthday weekend — his second bout with the virus.

“Happy Birthday Weekend to me!” Rob captioned the Instagram photo of two positive COVID tests.

“#COVID #Round2 — yes I’m fishing lol 🎻 😭 🎂,” he added, noting that next year couldn’t come soon enough. “ #2023pls.”

Nearly two weeks later, the Connecticut native seems to be on the mend. On Thursday, July 7, he shared several photos via his Instagram Story of his kids at the beach.

For her part, Eryn posted a picture of Madelynn and Mason headed to camp on June 27. “Off to camp they go! My little guy was unsure until we pulled up. Then it was BYE MOM!! 😘,” she wrote alongside the image.

Despite her divorce filing on June 18, 2021, Eryn wished her husband a Happy Father’s Day via Instagram two days later.

Us has reached out to Rob and Eryn’s teams for comment.

