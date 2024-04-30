ABC News meteorologist Rob Marciano has reportedly been fired after nearly a decade with the network.

According to a Tuesday, April 30, report by Puck News, the Good Morning America weatherman was axed after “multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years.”

The report further indicated that Marciano had been “at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC.”

When reached by Us Weekly, ABC News had no comment. News of Marciano’s firing was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Related: 'GMA’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano, Estranged Wife Eryn's Timeline After nearly 11 years of marriage, Eryn Marciano filed for divorce from Good Morning America personality Rob Marciano. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2022 that the Compass real estate agent initially submitted her petition one year earlier with the Westchester, New York, Supreme Court, with a trial requested in May 2022. “The last couple of […]

Rumblings about Marciano’s misconduct began to surface after an insider claimed to Page Six in March that Marciano had done something “improper” with a colleague and was being kept away from the studio.

“He made people feel uncomfortable,” another source told the outlet. “There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

The second source alleged it was Good Morning America executive producer Simone Swink who made the decision to bar Marciano from the premises.

“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious,” the source said. “She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team.”

While Marciano had been kept off the Good Morning America airwaves, he was still contributing to other ABC News programs, including World News Tonight.

In September 2023, Marciano celebrated the start of his 10th year with the network, writing via Instagram, “I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you.”

“My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible,” he continued. “I’m also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!”

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals: GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, More Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

Marciano joined ABC News as the network’s senior meteorologist in September 2014. Prior to that, he served as co-anchor on Entertainment Tonight from January 2013 to August 2014 and was a meteorologist and anchor for CNN.

Before going national, Marciano worked at local TV and radio stations including KATU in Portland, Oregon, KPLC in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Marciano’s estranged wife, Eyrn Marciano — whom he married in 2010 — filed for divorce in June 2021.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Marciano told People in a statement at the time. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

Together, the couple share daughter Madelynn, 12, and son Mason, 5.