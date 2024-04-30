Robin Roberts returned to Good Morning America with a broken wrist after her one-day hiatus.

Roberts, 63, appeared on the Tuesday, April 30, show wearing a bandage following her absence from the previous day’s episode.

After completing a tennis segment on Tuesday, cohost George Stephanopoulos quipped to Roberts, “I hope seeing that tennis on the screen didn’t upset you. I’m aware you had a minor mishap over the weekend.”

Roberts made light of her injury, teasing, “Oh, no no. You should’ve seen the other guy! I mean, I tried to uppercut.” She explained that she took a “little tumble on the tennis court,” adding, “Maybe I’ll take up padel. Maybe that’ll be my sport.”

ABC News Correspondent Gio Benitez added, “I know it’s been really painful, but listen — nobody makes a cast look cuter.”

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Roberts showed off her bandage to the camera. “All my years of being a competitive athlete, my first fracture and hopefully my last one as well,” she said. “Here we are, though, with the morning message and prayer and it’s very appropriate.”

Roberts went on to read from a daily reflections book: “You may be in a season of suffering and struggle. You may feel that your health, your marriage or your finances are never going to get better. No, the Almighty himself is about to step in and do what only He can do.”

Roberts continued: “When it’s your time, doors are going to open, freedom will come, healing will show up, good breaks will find you.”

Alongside the video, Roberts wrote in the caption, “Good Morning! Playing a little hurt this morning but Glam Fam and I would still like to share with you our #tuesdaythoughts #cmon.”

Throughout her time on GMA, Roberts has been candid with viewers about her personal life, including her health struggles. She underwent chemotherapy for breast cancer in 2007 and had a bone marrow transplant five years later.

When Roberts married Amber Laign in 2023, she opened up about how her health challenges strengthened the pair’s relationship. Roberts even nicknamed Laign “Sweet Amber” for being there for her during hard times.

“We had only been dating not even two years when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Roberts shared on an August 2023 episode of GMA. “She could have bailed early on in the relationship. No one would have blamed her.”

Roberts continued: “It was so organic. It’s just the aura about her. She’s so kind. She’s just really, really kind, and it’s so genuine, you know? It’s not trying to be anything other than who she is.”

In 2022, Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

“Our roles as caregivers and patients, we’re pretty fortunate,” Laign told GMA at the time. “Unfortunate that we had to go through it, but that we’ve both supported each other on both sides of those roles.”