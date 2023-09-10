Robin Roberts and Amber Laign officially tied the knot after 18 years of dating.

Roberts, 62, and Laign, 48, announced the news via their dog’s Instagram account on Friday, September 8. “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!” read the caption on a photo of Lukas, their Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix, wearing his best bowtie.

In January 2023, the Good Morning America host shared on the morning show that she and Laign were planning their wedding.

“I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” Roberts excitedly announced.

Long before their engagement news, the couple met on a blind date in July 2005. Although they shared their relationship status with their loved ones, Roberts did not open up to the public about their romance until December 2013.

“At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health,” Roberts wrote via Facebook at the time while reflecting on her recovery from a September 2012 bone marrow transplant. “I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life. I am grateful for my entire family, my longtime girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together.”

One week later, Roberts shared even more of her happy life with Laign by showing a photo on air of the couple at her niece’s wedding.

“The highlight [of my vacation] – my dear niece Judith, her wedding. The family was all together in Baton Rouge over the weekend, and we have a family photo,” the From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By author said on an episode of GMA at the time. “Next to me is my girlfriend, Amber, and my sister-in-law, Cynthia, and my brother Butch. And it was a glorious, glorious time that weekend.”

In April 2014, the former Jeopardy! guest host talked about keeping her relationship private during an appearance on Ellen.

“Not everybody wants to be in the spotlight,” Roberts explained. “She’s very, very supportive and she’s been right there behind me every step of the way.”

Nearly five years later, Laign shared more insight into the duo’s relationship in honor of their 15th anniversary in July 2020.

“15 years ago, I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel … twice. Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the venting continued to flow throughout dinner,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a collage of photos of the couple. “We had a second date soon after and I couldn’t believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other’s lives sipping lychee and apple martinis.”

The Plant Juice Oils cofounder continued: “You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today … butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. I drive you crazy, I know, which is why I love you even more to this day.”

In February 2022, Roberts revealed that the massage therapist had been diagnosed with breast cancer several months prior.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she shared in a Twitter video at the time. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

Five months later, Roberts confirmed that Laign had completed her radiation treatments.