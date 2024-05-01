Rob Marciano’s tenure with ABC News came to an end when the meteorologist was reportedly fired after a decade with the network.

According to an April 30 report from Puck News, the weatherman, who delivered forecasts for World News Tonight and Good Morning America’s weekend edition throughout his tenure, was let go after “multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years.”

At the time of publication, ABC News had no comment.

Marciano’s exit came one year after Page Six reported in March 2023 that the news reporter had been “improper” with a colleague. At the time, a source told the outlet that GMA executive producer Simone Swink made the decision to bar Marciano from the Times Square set in NYC after he made people feel “uncomfortable.”

Related: Shocking TV Exits All good things must come to an end, even when it comes to TV. Over the years, many television stars have suddenly left their roles — while others have been cut from a series without much notice. Anna Faris announced in September 2020 that she was leaving CBS’ Mom after starring as the lead character […]

“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious,” the insider said. “She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team.”

Despite stepping away from his GMA weekend gig, Marciano continued to contribute to ABC’s news programs, including Worlds News Tonight. In September 2023, he celebrated his 10-year anniversary with the network.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you,” Marciano wrote via Instagram at the time. “My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I’m also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!”

He added that the shift in programming would allow him to spend more time with his children: daughter Madelynn, 12, and son Mason, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Eryn Marciano.

“I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends!” he said. “I’ll continue doing what I’m doing, contributing across all shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Rob:

What Is Rob Marciano’s Work History?

Prior to his time as a senior meteorologist with ABC, Rob worked at local TV and radio stations like KATU in Portland, Oregon, KPLC in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut. He also served as a meteorologist, field correspondent and anchor for CNN.

In January 2013, Rob made the move to Entertainment Tonight, cohosting the 30-minute program as well as the 60-minute weekend edition. He parted ways with ET in August 2014 for ABC, where he provided forecasts for World News Tonight and the weekend editions of Good Morning America.

Where Did Rob Marciano Grow Up?

The TV personality was born in Glenville, Connecticut. He later attended Cornell University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in meteorology. He currently holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval as a certified broadcast meteorologist, according to his official ABC bio page.

Is Rob Marciano Married?

Rob’s ex-wife, Eryn, filed for divorce in 2022 after more than a decade of marriage. The pair, who share daughter Madelynn and son Mason, tied the knot in November 2010. Eryn’s filing came one month after the exes sold their family home in Rye, New York, for $2.7 million, according to public records.

“The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob said in a statement to People at the time. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

Does Rob Marciano Have Any Pets?

While it’s unclear if Rob has any current pets, he and his family said goodbye to their beloved dog Sunny in 2022 after a battle with cancer.

“Anyone that has had to put a family dog down knows this pain,” Rob wrote via Instagram at the time. “Their innocence and unconditional love is unmatched. Not being able to know exactly what they’re feeling is paralyzing. Watching them take their last breath at your hand is beyond heartbreaking.”

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

Does Rob Marciano Have Any Hobbies?

If his social media is any indicator, Rob enjoys skiing, camping and spending time with his children at the happiest place on earth.

“What a great winter break with the kids at Disney World! We definitely felt the magic 😍💫😍,” Rob wrote via Instagram of his trip to Disney World with his two kids in February. Alongside the post a slideshow of images of the trio posing in front of the Magic Castle, riding the attractions and enjoying the nightly fireworks.

Rob also made it down to Orlando in 2019 for some one-on-one time with Madelynn. “A little #DaddyDaughter @Disney work/play getaway to the most magical place on the planet,” he wrote via Instagram. “Cherishing every moment of her sweet innocence 😍 I rocked the mouse ears as requested with the added bonus that she loves to ride the rollercoasters too 👍.”