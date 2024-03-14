Love Is Blind exes Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell did attempt to date after calling off their wedding.

“We tried to date for four days after filming was done,” Chelsea, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 6 reunion, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13. “It was very short-lived.”

Chelsea and Jimmy, 28, got engaged in the Love Is Blind pods during the Charlotte, North Carolina, iteration of the experiment. After conquering love triangles and blending their lives, Jimmy ultimately called off their wedding plans after Chelsea revealed details about his past romantic history on camera. He told Us that, as a result, he could no longer trust the flight attendant.

After filming wrapped, they tried to give their romance another go — albeit briefly.

Related: Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell's Ups and Downs Courtesy of Netflix Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell conquered the Love Is Blind season 6 pods but it still wasn’t enough to get them down the aisle. Jimmy and Chelsea got engaged sight unseen inside the Love Is Blind pods after they both pursued strong connections with several people. However, days before their wedding day, […]

“He called me one day and nothing really changed in that little time period, and I thought maybe it would’ve because the cameras weren’t involved, maybe we really could make this work,” Chelsea told Us. “Our connection was so strong and I gave it a chance and he called me four days later and said, ‘This experiment made me realize I don’t want a relationship.’”

She added, “And I’m like, ‘Sir, you do realize we were going to get married?’ He was honest and his feelings were valid.”

Jimmy, however, stressed to Us pre-reunion that he “wanted to have a relationship” with Chelsea after Love Is Blind concluded. (Season 6 was filmed in March 2023.)

“We tried for a bit, but just nothing really came of it,” he explained, noting they spent time together “every single day” after production wrapped. “[We] sort of got right back into it, zero to 100 once again and we had fun during that time.”

Ultimately, Jimmy realized that some major “skeletons in [his] closet” made it difficult to move forward with Chelsea.

“She broke a level of my trust. She wanted me to sort of validate how she felt about it, and I will validate how you feel about it a hundred percent of the time, but let’s validate … not on camera,” he told Us. “And so we were sort just having that same argument over and over again, and we both just kind came to an agreement that it wasn’t going to work.”

Related: Who Is Still Together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion Questions Answered Love Is Blind season 6 took the drama to a whole new level — and left Us with endless questions about what went down after the cameras stopped rolling. While Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés got their happily ever after, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Clay Gravesande ended up calling it quits at the altar. […]

Jimmy had initially dumped Chelsea after he grew concerned that she brought up his secret about previously hooking up with one of his good friends while they were on camera.

“I was really, really blindsided,” Chelsea previously told Us of the split. “We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Chelsea and Jimmy filmed the season 6 reunion early in March. They were spotted hanging out in Florida together in social media snaps shared on March 7, leading fans to speculate that they could be on their third attempt at a relationship after reconnecting post-reunion. It’s also possible that the outing was platonic.

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi